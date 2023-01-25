Bicyclistist, 62, Struck And Killed On E. 32nd Street; Driver Flees

A 62-year-old bicyclist was struck and later died early Wednesday afternoon.

He was identified as Darrell Kennedy.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him fled the scene.

At 12:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the hit-and-run accident. Police were notified of a bicyclist who had been struck and a vehicle that left the scene.

The cyclist had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police were later notified that the cyclist had succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and investigators are working to determine more information about the suspect vehicle.