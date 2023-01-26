Police Blotter: Man With Machete At Community Kitchen Asked To Leave; Man Threatened By Someone He Nearly Bumped Into

An employee for the Chatt Foundation (Community Kitchen) called police regarding a man with a machete. Police spoke with the man, who had a machete in his backpack, which is not allowed inside the Community Kitchen. The rules were explained to the man and he was asked to leave. He did so willingly.



* * *

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police that "Ruth" keeps calling her because she owes her money. The woman told police that she has already paid Ruth back.

* * *



A woman told police she had parked her 2006 GMC Sierra on Walnut Street facing south at 6:15 p.m. When she returned at 6:35 p.m., her vehicle was gone. She said that she has the keys to the vehicle. The vehicle was placed into NCIC. Fort Oglethorpe PD later located the vehicle at 4211 Cloud Springs Road in Ringgold. Police there made an arrest and had Mack's Towing pick up the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle to make sure she was aware of the information.

* * *



A disorderly person was reported at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 214 E. 8th St. A man requested a woman be made to leave the property. Police told the woman to leave, She left the area willingly.

* * *

A woman on Dartmouth Street told police she mailed a check for her Medicare insurance and it was stolen. She said it was changed to $3,000 payable to Demetrious Washington. She said she is out the $3,000. She said she banks with Regions Bank and they told her they cannot tell where the check was cashed. She said they have not returned the money to her account, and told her that they will not until they do an investigation. She said she will try to email a copy of the check.

* * *

TBI notified Dispatch that Compass Auctions was in possession of a firearm that was showing as stolen. Police confirmed the serial number and stolen status and had the gun removed from NCIC. Dispatch notified the agency that reported the gun stolen. The gun was taken to Property and police will follow up with Compass Auction regarding how the gun came into their possession.

* * *



Police observed a black Ford Escape travelling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Portland Avenue. As police approached the driver's side door, the front passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, police detained the passenger and recognized him, who they had dealt with before. Police detained and transported him back to the scene. Police spoke with the driver, who provided consent to search, and police located a drawstring bag of 5.56 rifle magazines and ammo. Police issued the driver a verbal warning for the speeding. The man was not under arrest at any point during his flight. After being detained, police did not locate any illegal contraband in regards to the man. The man was in possession of approximately $1,400 cash. He was released on scene. His cell phone was seized as evidence.

* * *

A man told police he was walking down Glass Street when an unknown black male almost bumped into him. He said the man then threatened to beat him up.