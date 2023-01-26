Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCK, REX SHANBLIN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/20/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CASH, SHANNON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 CECIL, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHAIN, PAUL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 02/26/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COUNTS, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CULBERSON, BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CZERKASIJ, ALEXANDER CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DO, KAYLA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 10/08/1957

Arresting Agency: Post Office



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 07/21/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. ORDER OF PROTECTION ) FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER D

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOLLAND, AUTUMN SHANIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOWARD, RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLEOD, CODY STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MITCHELL, KORDELL DEVANTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MORRIS, ED

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, JAMES LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PAYNE, RONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING QUINTANA, AUDREY JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUSSO-WOOD, PATRICIA LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/09/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHULMAN, ETHAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SIDES, PAYTON LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, OWEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/19/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ROBERT WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TEMPLE, ANNA CLAIRE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY THEISEN, MARC C

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WARRAN, HANNAH ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITE, CHERIE CRIDER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/03/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILEY, STACY D

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/25/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)











