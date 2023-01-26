Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROCK, REX SHANBLIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/20/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CASH, SHANNON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CECIL, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHAIN, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/26/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COUNTS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CULBERSON, BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CZERKASIJ, ALEXANDER CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DO, KAYLA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Post Office
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 07/21/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. ORDER OF PROTECTION )
|
|FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, AUTUMN SHANIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOWARD, RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLEOD, CODY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, KORDELL DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORRIS, ED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|QUINTANA, AUDREY JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSO-WOOD, PATRICIA LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SHULMAN, ETHAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SIDES, PAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, OWEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEMPLE, ANNA CLAIRE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THEISEN, MARC C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WARRAN, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, CHERIE CRIDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/03/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, STACY D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/25/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|