Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, January 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN 
7410 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN 
74 CRABTREE RD Rossville, 307415032 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 
3242 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND 
155 WINDSTONE ROAD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROCK, REX SHANBLIN 
3020 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CASH, SHANNON MARIE 
207 N ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

CECIL, JOSHUA DAVID 
7017 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAIN, PAUL 
5121 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092014 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COUNTS, DAVID LEE 
10439 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CULBERSON, BERNARD 
8904 DRAKE PARKWAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CZERKASIJ, ALEXANDER CHRISTIAN 
255 POTEET RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DO, KAYLA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DODSON, ALEX LABRON 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)

DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE 
104 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Post Office
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD 
10339 WALDEN ST APT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER 
5657 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT 
143 HENDRICKS BLVD 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINCH, CLAUDE ABRAN 
6574 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER D 
7001 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL 
1237 WILLARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE 
8672 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOLLAND, AUTUMN SHANIA 
5637 MOODY SAWYER RD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOWARD, RAYMOND 
4923 WILLOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE 
3904 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MARTIN, MATTHEW EDDIEE 
1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R

MITCHELL, KORDELL DEVANTE 
7262 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211635 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORRIS, ED 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212338 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAYNE, RONNIE LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PICKETT, CHRISTIAN H 
3017 EDGEWOOD DR SIGNAL MOUNT, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEDER, LAURIE ANN 
900 BOBCAT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RUSSO-WOOD, PATRICIA LOUIS 
201 EAST BROADWAY AVE APT 230 PONCA CITY, 74601 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY 
5637 MOODY SAWYER APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHIRLEY, RAYBURN ALTON 
1003 E 32ND ST Chattanooga, 374071902 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHULMAN, ETHAN WILLIAM 
711 FOREST AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIDES, PAYTON LEE 
6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA 
2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, OWEN LEBRON 
4120 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, ROBERT WILLIAM 
5619 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN 
4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073441 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEMPLE, ANNA CLAIRE 
5460 GRANNY WHITE PIKE BRENTWOOD, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
4411 OLD SLATE RD ELLENWOOD, 30294 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WARRAN, HANNAH ALEXIS 
14242 SMITH JONES LN BAKEWELL, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITE, CHERIE CRIDER 
973 GORGE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILEY, STACY D 
2014 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN 
1538MARSH LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM 
7445 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212629 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

Here are the mug shots:

ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARBER, HOPE JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BETTS, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSS OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCK, REX SHANBLIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/20/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CASH, SHANNON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
CECIL, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHAIN, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/26/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUNTS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CULBERSON, BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CZERKASIJ, ALEXANDER CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DO, KAYLA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/08/1957
Arresting Agency: Post Office

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 07/21/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. ORDER OF PROTECTION )
FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

 

HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOLLAND, AUTUMN SHANIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOWARD, RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWS, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLEOD, CODY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MITCHELL, KORDELL DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORRIS, ED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

 

PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
QUINTANA, AUDREY JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUSSO-WOOD, PATRICIA LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHULMAN, ETHAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIDES, PAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, OWEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

 

TEMPLE, ANNA CLAIRE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
THEISEN, MARC C
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WARRAN, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, CHERIE CRIDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/03/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, STACY D
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/25/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



 


Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Defeats Georgia At Home
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2023
Tennessee Routs Georgia, 70-41
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2023
$13,000 Stolen From Victim's Bank Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man With Machete At Community Kitchen Asked To Leave; Man Threatened By Someone He Nearly Bumped Into
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
  • 1/27/2023

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

$13,000 Stolen From Victim's Bank Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/26/2023

An East District resident reported that their identity had been stolen when someone accessed their bank information and stole $13,000 from their account. Concerned motorists alerted police ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2023
Police Blotter: Prowler Just Wanting To Get Out Of The Rain; Man Thinks His Ex's New Boyfriend Is Sabotaging Him
  • 1/25/2023
Top Guards Will Be On Display When Lee Women Face Off With West Alabama
  • 1/25/2023
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 1/25/2023
Whitfield County Dispatcher, 28, Dies In I-75 Wreck
  • 1/25/2023
Opinion
Another Dip In The Wamp Swamp
  • 1/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
  • 1/25/2023
The Rest Of The Story?
  • 1/25/2023
"Ridiculous" Litter Problem
  • 1/25/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Sports
Tennessee Routs Georgia, 70-41
  • 1/26/2023
Chattanooga Men Drop Fourth Straight Game
  • 1/25/2023
Dan Fleser: Heupel's Big Pay Hike; Zeigler Comes Through
Dan Fleser: Heupel's Big Pay Hike; Zeigler Comes Through
  • 1/25/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Defeats Georgia At Home
  • 1/26/2023
Happenings
HCSO Reserve Deputy Coordinator Awarded 2022-2023 Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
HCSO Reserve Deputy Coordinator Awarded 2022-2023 Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
  • 1/25/2023
ArtsBuild Announces Recipients Of 2023 Racial Equity Grants For Individual Artists
  • 1/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Uncle Mark Thrash
Jerry Summers: Uncle Mark Thrash
  • 1/26/2023
United Way Calls For Volunteer Advocates
  • 1/25/2023
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Receives Half A Million Dollars From Chattanooga Gas Foundation
The Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Receives Half A Million Dollars From Chattanooga Gas Foundation
  • 1/25/2023
Entertainment
CSO Big Band's Best Is Saturday
  • 1/25/2023
World-Renowned Ballet Magnificat! To Perform Feb. 7
World-Renowned Ballet Magnificat! To Perform Feb. 7
  • 1/25/2023
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Returns Saturday With Zoe And Cloyd Trio
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Returns Saturday With Zoe And Cloyd Trio
  • 1/25/2023
Jfest Wristbands On Sale Feb. 1
  • 1/25/2023
Grammy Nominee Cory Asbury Headlines For Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live
Grammy Nominee Cory Asbury Headlines For Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live
  • 1/24/2023
Opinion
Another Dip In The Wamp Swamp
  • 1/25/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
Jerry Summers: Gig City Got Hosed
  • 1/25/2023
The Rest Of The Story?
  • 1/25/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
CBL Announces The Resignation Of Jonathan Heller From Its Board; Contis Is New Chairman
  • 1/25/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input For New Brownfields Grant Program
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input For New Brownfields Grant Program
  • 1/25/2023
Bradley County Trustee's Office Accepting Applications For Tax Relief And Tax Freeze
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Showing Up And Being Present
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
  • 1/23/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Cleveland Teacher Named To Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class Of Extraordinary Educators
Cleveland Teacher Named To Curriculum Associates' 2023 Class Of Extraordinary Educators
  • 1/25/2023
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
  • 1/24/2023
Hamilton County Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 1/23/2023
Living Well
Victoria Arlen To Keynote Siskin Possibilities Luncheon March 21
  • 1/25/2023
3 Join CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Atrium
  • 1/25/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Honors National Activity Professionals Week
  • 1/23/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
  • 1/22/2023
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Key To Spiritual Success - Know Your Job Description
Bob Tamasy: Key To Spiritual Success - Know Your Job Description
  • 1/26/2023
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
  • 1/23/2023
Chattanooga Gospel Music Awards 2023 Set For Feb. 10
  • 1/20/2023
Obituaries
Eunice Bengson Miles
Eunice Bengson Miles
  • 1/25/2023
Ikey Lee Charles, Sr.
Ikey Lee Charles, Sr.
  • 1/25/2023
Kishona Lynice Frost
Kishona Lynice Frost
  • 1/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Robinson, Donna Lynn (Cleveland)
Robinson, Donna Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2023
Baughman, Dorothy J. (Cohutta)
Baughman, Dorothy J. (Cohutta)
  • 1/25/2023
Tarvin, Jimmy (Villanow)
Tarvin, Jimmy (Villanow)
  • 1/25/2023