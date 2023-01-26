$13,000 Stolen From Victim's Bank Account - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Latest Headlines

  Thursday, January 26, 2023

An East District resident reported that their identity had been stolen when someone accessed their bank information and stole $13,000 from their account.

Concerned motorists alerted police to a possibly intoxicated driver on Collegedale roadways. The vehicle was located and stopped in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The driver was arrested for DUI.

Two individuals were taken into custody during court for Hamilton County warrants and transported to the jail.

An officer assisted with a disabled motorist in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway by providing a battery boost.

A vehicle burglary was reported from the parking lot of the Garden Plaza assisted living facility.

A night shift officer got out with two individuals from a local university in the back seat of a vehicle parked in a Four Corners plaza. They were asked to leave the area.

