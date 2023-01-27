Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Scammer Changes $280 Check To $4,000 Before Depositing; Bicycle Stolen From Bike Rack At School

  • Friday, January 27, 2023

An employee at a company on Gunbarrel Road told police his company mailed a check to Catoosa County Government in the amount of $280. He said the check cleared the bank account payable to Quinnyah Howard in the amount of $4,000. He said it is undetermined as to what First National Community Bank will do regarding this forged check. Police suggested to him that, if possible, he should have the bank get the information as to what bank the check was deposited to. He did say that the check was deposited via a mobile app.

* * *

A man called police from the Southern Squeeze, 1301 Dorchester Road, and said he found his truck with black marks and a small dent on the driver's side. A vehicle was parked beside him, but police could not confirm it caused the damage. The man said he will be making a report with his insurance company.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop on a man for traffic violations at 5200 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man about his driver's license status and informed him he shouldn't be driving. The man said he would have someone pick him up and told the police he wouldn't do it again. Police wanted to document the incident in case another officer got out with the man.

* * *

An anonymous neighbor called 911, stating a residence on Tomahawk Trail was on fire, but that they had already extinguished some of it. Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire on the front porch deck and vertical beam. Police also noticed the vinyl siding of the house had melted from the heat. Fire located what appeared to be a silver bucket containing remnants of cigarette butts lying next to where the fire had been burning.

* * *

An employee at Signal Voice & Data, 2100 Broad St., told police that some time the night before, between 3:35 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., someone cut through their fencing and stole copper wiring.

* * *

A woman on Hansley Drive called police and said her landlord placed a letter on her door. She said the letter stated that a fine of $50 will be made until the property is cleared. She said the letter is from Mayor Kelly's office. She said she has made several attempts to contact the lady whose name appears on the letter and has been told she is not there, then told later that she is off all week. The woman said that this letter is a scam and that the "feds' are listening to this phone conversation.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at 1604 Gunbarrel Road. Police drove through the area and made contact with a man who matched the description of the suspicious person. The man identified himself and told police he was from Indiana. He said he was homeless and was new to the area. Police informed him about the services provided by the Community Kitchen. Police warned him he would not be able to beg for money at busy intersections. The man thanked police for their time and walked out of the parking lot to the sidewalk.

* * *

A woman told police that her daughter's REI Co-op Mountain Bike had been stolen from the bike rack at Norman Park Museum Magnet Upper School, 1219 W. Mississippi Ave. According to the woman, the bike has very fat wheels. She had the school principal send police camera footage of the incident, which was uploaded to the report. The case is pending investigation.

