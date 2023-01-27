K9 Dog Locates Drugs During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the arrest of a fugitive out of Walker County, Georgia wanted for previous drug charges. During the stop K9 Krino alerted officers to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The driver was charged with multiple counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and refusal of implied consent.



An officer worked a minor two vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A business alarm was activated in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Truist Bank on Old Lee Highway by an employee.

A Burger King employee reported a disorder that had occurred at that location.

A Collegedale fugitive in custody at the county jail was booked on drug possession warrants.

An officer verified a vehicle’s VIN number for a citizen who came by City Hall.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A business alarm was activated in the 5900 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in an occupant’s arrest for theft and failure to appear warrants out of Hamilton County. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

A sexual assault was reported through the Department of Children Services in the 4300 block of University Drive.

Police were called to a local tow lot in the city’s West District after a vehicle owner had come to pick up their towed vehicle without the means to pay the bill. The individual was advised to return with the full amount of monies owed in order to retrieve their vehicle.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a revoked license charge while at the Hamilton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police responded to the Garden Plaza at Greenbriar Cove assisted living facility after a resident had called to report that their apartment had been burglarized. While on scene officers were able to speak with a family member who advised that the elderly resident suffered from memory issues. There were no signs of forced entry into the room or any other evidence that would suggest a burglary had taken place.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from an original driving on a revoked license charge.

A night shift officer conducting neighborhood patrols located a car with its doors left open at a residence in the 4400 block of Suhrie Drive. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised that all was ok and that they had forgot to close their car doors.



