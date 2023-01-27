Vandals Who Threw Bricks At Tivoli Center Did $57,000 In Damage

Vandals who recently threw bricks at the Tivoli Center caused $57,000 in damages, officials said.

Police earlier released photos of those said to be involved and asked for help in identifying them.

Police have been mum on the investigation. Despite reports that arrests have been made, no one has apparently been taken into custody yet.

Authorities said two or more individuals made their way to the roof of a building at the northwest corner of Seventh and Broad. That is across Seventh Street from the former Fowler Furniture building.

That ornate historic building is being merged with the landmark Tivoli Theater into the Tivoli Center in a $56 million project.

The bricks broke a number of windows on the north side of the Fowler Furniture building along Seventh Street and caused heavy damage to the interior of the building. The handsome building dates to 1911.

There was no damage at the Tivoli itself.

The Tivoli has been closed for a number of months as the renovation proceeds. It is set to reopen in 2024 with a much enlarged lobby. New restrooms and offices as well as new theaters and practice areas are part of the make over.