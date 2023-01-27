VIDEO: State Senator Adam Lowe Interviewed On Mix 104.1

Senator Adam Lowe joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings on Friday.

The two discussed Senate Bill 0442, introduced by Senator Lowe and passed on first consideration by the Senate on Thursday.

The bill is named ‘Dillard’s Law,’ after the Christmas Day crash in Bradley County, in which a drunk driver struck the car of Dustin and Brittany Dillard, killing the pair and injuring their three children.

This bill would allow the surviving parent/guardian of a child whose parent was a victim of vehicular homicide to convert a restitution order for child maintenance payments to a civil judgment at any time, rather than following the conclusion of the defendant’s sentence.