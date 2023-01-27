Woman Pulled From Car By 3 Youths With Guns Outside Memorial Hospital

A woman was pulled from her vehicle by three youths with guns outside Memorial Hospital on Thursday night. The victim is a Memorial employee, other employees said.

At 8:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a carjacking. Police were notified of a woman who had been carjacked in the parking lot at this location.

The victim said she was approached by three teens when she got to her vehicle. They pulled guns on her, demanded her purse and keys, then pulled her out of the vehicle.

Police were able to track the vehicle and locate the suspects. While attempting to apprehend the suspects, they fled the vehicle, resulting in a minor crash.

All three suspects were apprehended and charged.