Woman Pulled From Car By 3 Youths With Guns Outside Memorial Hospital

  Friday, January 27, 2023
A woman was pulled from her vehicle by three youths with guns outside Memorial Hospital on Thursday night. The victim is a Memorial employee, other employees said.
 
At 8:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a carjacking. Police were notified of a woman who had been carjacked in the parking lot at this location.
 
 The victim said she was approached by three teens when she got to her vehicle. They pulled guns on her, demanded her purse and keys, then pulled her out of the vehicle.
She sustained no injuries.
 
 Police were able to track the vehicle and locate the suspects. While attempting to apprehend the suspects, they fled the vehicle, resulting in a minor crash.
 
 All three suspects were apprehended and charged.
 
They were identified as three black males, 16, 16, and 14.
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed UConn Had No Problems With Lady Vols
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Announces Additional Subcommittee Assignments For The 118th Congress
Chattem Methanol Tank Catches Fire
Woman Pulled From Car By 3 Youths With Guns Outside Memorial Hospital
Cleveland City Schools Names Chandler Tygard As Next Head Football Coach
VIDEO: State Senator Adam Lowe Interviewed On Mix 104.1
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Announces Additional Subcommittee Assignments For The 118th Congress
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee of Appropriations, released the following statement after being selected to serve on the Labor, Health and Human ... more

Chattem Methanol Tank Catches Fire
The CFD went to the scene of a commercial fire at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. on Friday morning. The call came out at 10:51 a.m. to 1713 W 38th St. where crews found fire around one of Chattem’s ... more

VIDEO: State Senator Adam Lowe Interviewed On Mix 104.1
Senator Adam Lowe joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings on Friday. The two discussed Senate Bill 0442, introduced by Senator Lowe and passed on first consideration by the Senate ... more

Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Scott Miller Named City Manager For East Ridge
Dan Fleser: Short-Handed UConn Had No Problems With Lady Vols
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Launches Learn United
McCallie Students Named All-East And All-State Musicians And Vocalists
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available Through GNTC
Local Church To Provide Hot Showers To Unhoused Neighbors
Bob Tamasy: Key To Spiritual Success - Know Your Job Description
Jerry L. Smith
Gerald Paul Phillips
Chong Ae Cho
Parker, Autumn Leigh Kennemore (Jasper)
Burnfin, Raymond Carl (LaFayette)
Cline, John Franklin (Cleveland)
