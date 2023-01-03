Man Stabbed As He Exits Montlake Road Store After Buying Cigarettes

A man was stabbed in the back as he exited a store on Montlake Road after purchasing cigarettes the day after Christmas.Donald Scott Trivett, 42, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Montlake Road on Dec. 26 at 4:09 p.m. in regards to a stabbing. Medics were on scene when deputies arrived and were treating a man in the back of an ambulance. EMS advised the victim was being treated for a stab wound in his back. He was transported to the hospital.The girlfriend of the victim told deputies that Trivett stabbed her boyfriend in the back at the Mountain General Store, 1642 Montlake Road, as he exited the store.The victim told authorities that he went to the Mountain General Store to get cigarettes and, when he exited the store, Trivett stabbed him in the back.He said Trivett was with another person in an older model Ford Crown Victoria with Tennessee stickers on it.The owner of the store told authorities he watched video footage of the incident and it was as the victim described.