Tuesday Afternoon Storm Causes Some Issues On Local Roads

A Tuesday afternoon storm, with strong winds and heavy rain, caused some Chattanooga traffic issues.

City officials at 2:43 p.m. said the following locations are closed or have limited access:

351 Walsh Road (wires down)

342 Whitehall Road (wires down)

1512-2199 S. Scenic Highway (unknown hazard)

E 23rd Street at Gifford Street (wires down)

Officials said:

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.

View CDOT's map of events and road closures fo r full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.

Road conditions will only worsen while inclement weather remains in our area. Use extreme caution.