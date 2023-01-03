Tuesday Afternoon Storm Causes Some Issues On Local Roads

A Tuesday afternoon storm, with strong winds and heavy rain, caused some Chattanooga traffic issues.
City officials at 2:43 p.m. said the following locations are closed or have limited access:
- 351 Walsh Road (wires down)
- 342 Whitehall Road (wires down)
- 1512-2199 S. Scenic Highway (unknown hazard)
- E 23rd Street at Gifford Street (wires down)
Officials said:
Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.
Road conditions will only worsen while inclement weather remains in our area. Use extreme caution.
Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.
Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.