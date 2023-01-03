Latest Headlines

Tuesday Afternoon Storm Causes Some Issues On Local Roads

  • Tuesday, January 3, 2023

A Tuesday afternoon storm, with strong winds and heavy rain, caused some Chattanooga traffic issues.

City officials at 2:43 p.m. said the following locations are closed or have limited access:

  • 351 Walsh Road (wires down)
  • 342 Whitehall Road (wires down)
  • 1512-2199 S. Scenic Highway (unknown hazard)
  • E 23rd Street at Gifford Street (wires down)

Officials said:

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.

Road conditions will only worsen while inclement weather remains in our area. Use extreme caution.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.
 
Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.
Man Stabbed As He Exits Montlake Road Store After Buying Cigarettes
A man on Mountain Creek Road told police a homeless man, who he allowed to stay in his vehicle for the night, had taken his wallet and a bag. The homeless man was identified. Police spoke with ... more

  • 1/3/2023

A man was stabbed in the back as he exited a store on Montlake Road after purchasing cigarettes the day after Christmas. Donald Scott Trivett, 42, was arrested for attempted first-degree ... more

Police were called to the Cracker Barrel after an employee was found to have been attempting to use a stolen card to pay for their meal. Contact was made with the card owner who declined prosecution. ... more

