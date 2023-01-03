Latest Headlines

Tayvon Nelson, 23, Was One Of 3 People Killed In Shallowford Road Crash

  Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Chattanooga Police said Tayvon Marquez Nelson, 23, was one of three people killed in the wreck last Tuesday on Shallowford Road near Noah Reid Road.

He was a passenger in the BMW driven by 20-year-old Tyrell Williams, who is facing a host of charges, including vehicular homicide.

Also killed were Ike and Alma Jean Long when the Williams vehicle hit their Buick SUV. They were only about a block from their home. Mr. Long was dead at the scene, and Mrs. Long died Monday afternoon in the hospital.

Police said Williams was going 95 mph and had just run the red light at Noah Reid Road.

Tayvon Nelson graduated from Brainerd High School. Tyesha Nelson was he "was a very smart, intelligent, handsome role model" who has "two beautiful kids, Nalani (4) and Nakiem (3) and he is also expecting another little one soon.

Funeral arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home.

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police a homeless man, who he allowed to stay in his vehicle for the night, had taken his wallet and a bag. The homeless man was identified. Police spoke with ... more

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Frank Strada to serve as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), effective Jan. 9. Mr. Strada succeeds Lisa Helton, ... more

