Tayvon Nelson, 23, Was One Of 3 People Killed In Shallowford Road Crash

Chattanooga Police said Tayvon Marquez Nelson, 23, was one of three people killed in the wreck last Tuesday on Shallowford Road near Noah Reid Road.

He was a passenger in the BMW driven by 20-year-old Tyrell Williams, who is facing a host of charges, including vehicular homicide.

Also killed were Ike and Alma Jean Long when the Williams vehicle hit their Buick SUV. They were only about a block from their home. Mr. Long was dead at the scene, and Mrs. Long died Monday afternoon in the hospital.

Police said Williams was going 95 mph and had just run the red light at Noah Reid Road.

Tayvon Nelson graduated from Brainerd High School. Tyesha Nelson was he "was a very smart, intelligent, handsome role model" who has "two beautiful kids, Nalani (4) and Nakiem (3) and he is also expecting another little one soon.

Funeral arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home.