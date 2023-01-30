Person Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a crash involving injuries in the 8300 block of Old Cleveland Pike, just outside the city’s West District. Prior to arriving on scene police were notified that the driver of the vehicle had fled the area on foot. Collegedale police located the suspect who appeared to be intoxicated, detained them, and turned them over to the sheriff’s office.



Fire and police departments responded to a home in the 9600 block of Bill Reed Road after a concerned citizen reported smoke coming from the roof of the house. The smoke was coming from a vent. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the arrest of a Collegedale fugitive with three bond revocation warrants from original charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license.

A minor fender bender was reported in the Walmart parking lot.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike for an expired license plate resulted in the driver being charged with being in possession of illegal drugs.

A vehicle crash was reported in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. There were no injuries.

Police were called to the Walmart parking lot after a customer had found a note on their car. Unwilling to touch the note for fear that it may be laced with a poison, the reporting person requested an officer to do so. The note was found to be a flyer from a local church and several other cars in the lot were found to have the same flyer placed on their cars.

Officers responded to a domestic disorder at a home in the 5000 block of Bess Moore Road between a parent and their teenage child. One individual was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the jail.

Red Bank police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug charge. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

While conducting a routine neighborhood check in the Barnesley Park subdivision an officer located a truck parked at a residence in the 9700 block of Trestle Circle with the driver door open. Contact was made with the owner who advised that all was ok and that they had forgot to close the door.

Officers responded to the Hills Parc apartment complex after a resident reported that they were being watched while unloading groceries by other individuals. Everything checked out ok.

Police were able to assist a parent at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex who had accidentally locked their 1 year old in the car.

A burglar alarm was activated at a South District church. The building was checked and found to be secure.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an assault in progress in the 6500 block of Hideaway Road outside the city’s West District. Officers assisted the deputies locate and detain the suspect and returned to the city when more deputies arrived on scene.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a residential burglar alarm in the 11000 block of Sun Eagle Lane in Apison.

An officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle at the Collegedale Veterans Park. The driver advised that they were from a data surveying service and they were taking cameras down from a study that had been performed.

A night shift officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked behind a bank in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. The driver advised that they were dropping off their passenger at their vehicle which had been left on the lot.

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive during a traffic stop. The fugitive was transported to the jail on new charges and was also processed on the Collegedale warrants, bond revocations for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.

Management at Cracker Barrel requested officers to check on a motorhome that had been left on their property after a tow days prior. Nothing could be found on the vehicle. A list of tow companies were provided to the reporting person.

A wallet containing an ID card was found in the Chik Fil A parking lot and turned over to police. An officer tried to make contact with the owner but was unsuccessful.

Two Southern Adventist University students were charged with criminal trespass after crawling through the window of another student’s dorm room to make entry into the building. Nothing was stolen from the room.

Two individuals in Arizona made a report over the phone stating that their identities had been used to purchase merchandise from the Verizon store located in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway.

An officer responded to Fleming Plaza, on the campus of Southern Adventist University, in reference to an auto theft. An individual had rented their vehicle through the Turo mobile app, however the renter never returned the vehicle and left the state. The vehicle was recovered shortly after the report was made in Albany, Georgia. Charges are pending against the individual who rented the car.

An officer checked the well being of an individual walking in the 10100 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

Police were called to an improperly parked vehicle in the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane. The vehicle, found to belong to a neighbor, partially blocked the driveway and mailbox of a residence. Contact was attempted but no one answered the door when officers knocked. The complainant advised that the vehicle could remain over night and they would call police again if the vehicle was still in this location when they left for work in the morning.

Officers were asked to check a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a house in the 9600 block of Homewood Circle. Two people were located in the vehicle talking. Everything checked out ok.