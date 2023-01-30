Man With Gun At Chattanooga Volkswagen Plant Must Serve 54 Months In Federal Prison

A man found with a gun at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant has been sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison.

Jerterrius Akridge appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

A man found with a gun at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant on March 23, 2021, has been sentenced to serve 54 months in federal prison.

Jerterrius Akridge appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to 8001 Volkswagen Dr. on a report of a man with a gun, later determined to be Akridge. Management at the Volkswagen facility reported that the defendant was not threatening anybody, however, they would like him removed from the Volkswagen property.

Patrol officers made contact with Akridge and found that he had a Taurus PT738 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his possession. Patrol officers secured the gun.

At the time, officers were not aware the defendant was a convicted felon.

Police later learned about his felony record.

2) On March 26, 2021, an investigator with the Chattanooga Police Department was present when Akridge arrived for a meeting with his probation officer. He was arrested and transported to the Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team Office.

Akridge said he had pled guilty to the offenses just to get out of jail. Regarding the firearm found in his possession, he noted that it was “in somebody else’s name,” and that he "just happen[ed] to buy it off the street.” He said he only had the gun about a week after paying $120 for it.

He said he had never fired the gun, though it had bullets in the clip when he bought it.

As for why he was in possession of the gun at work, he said he had previously “gotten into it” with people where he was working, and “wasn’t thinking.” The defendant stated that he “was probably eventually going to sell the gun for more” than he paid for it.