Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATT AGG ASSAULT

AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON
1300 WHOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHED

BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRYANT, RICKY GENE
3385 OLD JACKSON RD SOMERVILLE, 38068
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
8523 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOSTER, SHANNON LATRELL
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT D1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212559
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
7611 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JANELL MARIA
294 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KIDWELL, ROBERT WILLIS
132 KINGWOOD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUI
DUI
AGG ASSUALT

MCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR
4615 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE
2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MORGAN, DANIEL LEE
135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 373675250
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

RICE, STEPHANIE ANN
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE
5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101207
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMPSON, SELENA LASHUNA
4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVON
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TWIDDY, THOMAS E
3901 VAN BUREN ST. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WARE JR, DERRICK LEE
2400 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043805
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILLIAMSON, RANDOLPH SCOTT
552 URBANE RD CELEVLAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INCEST

WILSON, MELISSA ANN
415 SAINT SIMON TRIAL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WOOD, JOSEPH ANTHONY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN
3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073442
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
1920 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATT AGG ASSAULT
AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHED
BRYANT, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EVADING ARREST
CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOSTER, SHANNON LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
GREENE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/16/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JANELL MARIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KIDWELL, ROBERT WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/10/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/27/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DUI
  • DUI
  • AGG ASSUALT
MCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MORGAN, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)
RICE, STEPHANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMPSON, SELENA LASHUNA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TWIDDY, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WARE JR, DERRICK LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMSON, RANDOLPH SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • RAPE OF A CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • INCEST
WOOD, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff ATT AGG ASSAULT ... more

