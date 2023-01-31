Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATT AGG ASSAULT



AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON

1300 WHOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHED



BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE

713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BRYANT, RICKY GENE

3385 OLD JACKSON RD SOMERVILLE, 38068

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST



CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCATCHINGS, DAVID RAY8523 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOSTER, SHANNON LATRELL4518 HIXSON PIKE APT D1 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTGREENE, ASHLEY KAY5647 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN6907 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212559Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY7611 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000JONES, BRETT AUSTIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, JANELL MARIA294 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYKIDWELL, ROBERT WILLIS132 KINGWOOD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTKNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDUIDUIAGG ASSUALTMCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR4615 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGMCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE2612 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMORGAN, DANIEL LEE135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 373675250Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)RICE, STEPHANIE ANN2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONSMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR, TERRANCE TYREESEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101207Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEUNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, SELENA LASHUNA4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVON2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYTWIDDY, THOMAS E3901 VAN BUREN ST. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWARE JR, DERRICK LEE2400 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043805Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMSON, RANDOLPH SCOTT552 URBANE RD CELEVLAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYINCESTWILSON, MELISSA ANN415 SAINT SIMON TRIAL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWOOD, JOSEPH ANTHONYHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073442Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWYNN, ERNEST BERNARD1920 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

ATT AGG ASSAULT AVERETTE, JAMES BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHED BRYANT, RICKY GENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOSTER, SHANNON LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/28/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT GREENE, ASHLEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/16/1964

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) JACOBS, JEANETTE SHIRLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 JONES, BRETT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, JANELL MARIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KIDWELL, ROBERT WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/10/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KNOX, JONATHAN RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/27/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUI

DUI

AGG ASSUALT MCCLESKEY, GAVIN TREVOR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING MCMATH, QUANITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MORGAN, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP) RICE, STEPHANIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THOMPSON, SELENA LASHUNA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/13/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

