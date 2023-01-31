Tractor-Trailer Improperly Parked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer was dispatched to an improperly parked tractor-trailer in the middle of the road near University Drive and Taylor Circle. The truck was moving out of the roadway as the officer arrived on scene.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9900 block of Standifer Gap Road. There were no injuries.

Police were requested to respond to the Circle K gas station in the 9300 block of Lee Highway to check the well being of an individual having a mental health crisis. The individual refused assistance.

A resident of the Sweetbriar community reported that another resident had parked their car in the 5500 block of Bryar Rose Drive where no parking signs are posted. An officer made contact with the vehicle owner who agreed to move their car.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 6400 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road.

A three vehicle crash closed down traffic in the 9700 block of Apison Pike. All three vehicles were towed and no injuries were reported.

Red Bank police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive. The individual was booked on a failure to appear warrant from a traffic ticket.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the McMinn County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and theft.

A Collegedale fugitive was turned into the county jail by bonding agents for warrants stemming from multiple domestic violence related incidents.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer located a vehicle with an open door in front of a residence in the 4400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The vehicle owner was notified.



