Latest Headlines

Covenant College President Announces Transition; Dr. Derek Halvorson To Lead College's Center For Leadership

  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Derek Halvorson
Derek Halvorson

Dr. Derek Halvorson announced he would conclude his tenure as president of Covenant College on June 30, to become the founding director of the College’s new Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership on July 1.

“After a season of prayerful discernment with family and trusted friends, I informed the Board of Trustees I will complete my presidential service to Covenant College on June 30, 2023,” said Dr. Halvorson. “The Board of Trustees has offered me the opportunity to serve as the founding director of Covenant’s new Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership, and I am honored to accept this role.”

On Jan. 25, the board of trustees unanimously approved a plan to appoint Dr. Halvorson as the first Director of the Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership which enables the Center to start raising funds now and launch this summer.

“Dr. Halvorson’s credentials as a scholar, president, leader, fundraiser, and a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ make him the ideal candidate to be the first Director of the Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership,” Craig Wood, chair of the Covenant College Board of Trustees. “Dr. Halvorson has built a strong and capable Cabinet of vice presidents who will provide continuity and stability throughout the presidential transition.”

Mr. Wood added, “the early announcement by Dr. Halvorson affords everyone the opportunity for a smooth and well-managed transition which shows why he is the right person to train generations of Christians to be selfless leaders.”

The board of trustees will immediately launch a national search for the next president of Covenant College in collaboration with students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

Dr. Halvorson ’93 has served Covenant College as president for eleven years, making him the third-longest serving president in the college’s 68-year history.

“The idea of the Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership has been germinating within the college leadership for more than a year as part of the strategic planning update reviewed by the Board in October 2022,” said Wood.

The goal of the Center is to inspire and equip Covenant students to take up and excel in selfless, Christ-like leadership exemplified by the remarkable men for whom the Center is named. Frank Brock (the College’s fourth president) and Marion Barnes (the College’s second president) were beloved leaders who had important leadership roles in the church and in the Chattanooga community.

Latest Headlines
College Basketball On TV
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2023
Perkins Gets 11-Year Sentence In Shooting Of 15-Year-Old
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Covenant College President Announces Transition; Dr. Derek Halvorson To Lead College's Center For Leadership
Covenant College President Announces Transition; Dr. Derek Halvorson To Lead College's Center For Leadership
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Rezoning Would Shift More Students To Low Enrollment Dalewood Middle, Brainerd High
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Brainerd High Principal Placed On Leave During Investigation Of Incident At School
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Tractor-Trailer Improperly Parked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Breaking News
Perkins Gets 11-Year Sentence In Shooting Of 15-Year-Old
  • 1/31/2023

A youth who police said shot a 15-year-old in the 1900 block of Chestnut Street just before Christmas 2021 has entered a guilty plea and been given an 11-year sentence. Jaen Perkins, who was ... more

Tractor-Trailer Improperly Parked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/31/2023

An officer was dispatched to an improperly parked tractor-trailer in the middle of the road near University Drive and Taylor Circle. The truck was moving out of the roadway as the officer arrived ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Homeless Man Wants To Sleep In The ER Lobby; Fairfield Inn's American Flag Stolen And Replaced With Rebel Flag
  • 1/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2023
18-Year-Old, 3 Juveniles Charged In $57,000 Attack On Tivoli Center
18-Year-Old, 3 Juveniles Charged In $57,000 Attack On Tivoli Center
  • 1/30/2023
Driver In Hit-And-Run Accident Arrested In Bradley County
  • 1/30/2023
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
  • 1/30/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Conversion Of "Classified" Documents - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
  • 1/30/2023
Lady Vols Suffer 1st SEC Loss At Undefeated LSU
  • 1/30/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Mocs Set To Release Football Season Tickets
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Tennessee Vs. Texas
  • 1/30/2023
Happenings
General Registration For 2023 Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Officially Sold Out
  • 1/31/2023
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
  • 1/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
  • 1/30/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Free Financial Planning Workshops For Community
Southern Adventist University To Host Free Financial Planning Workshops For Community
  • 1/31/2023
Drug Court Honors 4 Graduates
Drug Court Honors 4 Graduates
  • 1/31/2023
Entertainment
Vocalist Marc Broussard Is At The Walker Theater On March 10
Vocalist Marc Broussard Is At The Walker Theater On March 10
  • 1/31/2023
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist James Kealy Feb. 3
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist James Kealy Feb. 3
  • 1/31/2023
Music, Life, Legacy of Roland Hayes To Be Featured On UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall Stage
Music, Life, Legacy of Roland Hayes To Be Featured On UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall Stage
  • 1/30/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Drink Type Personalities
Best Of Grizzard: Drink Type Personalities
  • 1/31/2023
Lee School of Music to Present Saxophone Ensemble, Studio Recital Feb. 3
  • 1/27/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units? - And Response
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Not Getting Murdered In A Progressive Society
  • 1/31/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
  • 1/31/2023
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Dispensary Chain Adds Link In Chattanooga
Dispensary Chain Adds Link In Chattanooga
  • 1/31/2023
HHM CPAs Welcomes 2 Directors And 6 Others To Growing Team
  • 1/30/2023
TDCI Returns Record-breaking $11.49M To Tennesseans In 2022 Through Department’s Mediation Efforts
  • 1/30/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority To Open Waiting List Lottery For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Showing Up And Being Present
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
  • 1/27/2023
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
  • 1/27/2023
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
  • 1/27/2023
Living Well
Kreya Patel Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Kreya Patel Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/30/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Blood Assurance Reacts To FDA's Draft Guidance That Will Allow Many Gay And Bisexual Men To Donate Blood
  • 1/27/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Funeral Home Celebrates 90th Anniversary
  • 1/30/2023
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
  • 1/29/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Walker County Commission Makes First New Public Trail Commitment In Years
  • 1/24/2023
Travel
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Church
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
  • 1/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
  • 1/30/2023
January Lecture Series Concludes At St. Peter's Episcopal Church In Chattanooga Jan. 31
  • 1/27/2023
Obituaries
Daniel Rae Bottomley
  • 1/31/2023
Alexis Johnson
  • 1/31/2023
Mary L. “Cindy” Stubblefield
Mary L. “Cindy” Stubblefield
  • 1/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Garner, James F. (Cohutta)
Garner, James F. (Cohutta)
  • 1/31/2023
May, Harley Lee, Jr. (Jasper)
May, Harley Lee, Jr. (Jasper)
  • 1/31/2023
Parker, Margaret (Summerville)
Parker, Margaret (Summerville)
  • 1/30/2023