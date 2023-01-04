Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELLINO, DANIELA PAIOLETTI

330 MT ZION NW GEORGETOWN, 34336

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BIRT, PAUL MOON

2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON

2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY

142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANADAY, DAVID BRYAN

2408 BUCHANAN SQ CROSSVILLE, 38555

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY

605 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ERVIN JR, JOEL8401 IRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN8309 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 373638059Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGORE, AUSTYN CHASE1522 DODDS AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEGREEN, MILCKEL J5951 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESGREEN-VINSON, NAKIEA SHUNTA124 LYNCHBURG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJHARRISON, LANOR MNO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHEAD, TONYA SUE101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKMAN, JESSICA M3800 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)IRVIN, TRACY ADAM5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJENNINGS, RYCHEZZ D3993 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTLACEY, RODNEY ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON3710 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTMULLINS, KODY ALLEN3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374063324Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPICKLE, SUSAN CARPENTER5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCERUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY700 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHAVERS, JANET LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL3313 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101283Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTONER, BRADLEY TYSON718 LADDS SWITCH GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON2165 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063536Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTUDDARD, DANYELL RASHAUN5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN812 POINDEXTER AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS OF MARIJUANATOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWHITE, DELVON JEVONTA4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

