Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELLINO, DANIELA PAIOLETTI
330 MT ZION NW GEORGETOWN, 34336
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRT, PAUL MOON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANADAY, DAVID BRYAN
2408 BUCHANAN SQ CROSSVILLE, 38555
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY
605 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN JR, JOEL
8401 IRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN
8309 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 373638059
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GORE, AUSTYN CHASE
1522 DODDS AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
GREEN, MILCKEL J
5951 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GREEN-VINSON, NAKIEA SHUNTA
124 LYNCHBURG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
HARRISON, LANOR M
NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HEAD, TONYA SUE
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKMAN, JESSICA M
3800 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IRVIN, TRACY ADAM
5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENNINGS, RYCHEZZ D
3993 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LACEY, RODNEY ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON
3710 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS
3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374063324
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PICKLE, SUSAN CARPENTER
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE
7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY
700 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN
5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
3313 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101283
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STONER, BRADLEY TYSON
718 LADDS SWITCH GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
2165 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063536
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STUDDARD, DANYELL RASHAUN
5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN
812 POINDEXTER AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF MARIJUANA
TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE
312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE
3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
