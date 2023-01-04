Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELLINO, DANIELA PAIOLETTI 
330 MT ZION NW GEORGETOWN, 34336 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRT, PAUL MOON 
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BIRT, TERRANCE AIWON 
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY 
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANADAY, DAVID BRYAN 
2408 BUCHANAN SQ CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY 
605 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN 
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS 
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ERVIN JR, JOEL 
8401 IRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GEREMIA, BRADLEY ALLEN 
8309 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 373638059 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GORE, AUSTYN CHASE 
1522 DODDS AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

GREEN, MILCKEL J 
5951 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GREEN-VINSON, NAKIEA SHUNTA 
124 LYNCHBURG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ

HARRISON, LANOR M 
NO ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HEAD, TONYA SUE 
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374051819 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, JESSICA M 
3800 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IRVIN, TRACY ADAM 
5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENNINGS, RYCHEZZ D 
3993 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LACEY, RODNEY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON 
3710 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS 
3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MULLINS, KODY ALLEN 
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE 
3465 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 374063324 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PICKLE, SUSAN CARPENTER 
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

RUTLEDGE, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
7647 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY 
700 E. 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON 
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN 
5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHAVERS, JANET LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL 
3313 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101283 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STONER, BRADLEY TYSON 
718 LADDS SWITCH GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON 
2165 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063536 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STUDDARD, DANYELL RASHAUN 
5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN 
812 POINDEXTER AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF MARIJUANA

TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE 
312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE 
3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA 
4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

Here are the mug shots:

BELLINO, DANIELA PAIOLETTI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/23/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANADAY, DAVID BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOUGLASS, DEANNA GADDIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN JR, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GORE, AUSTYN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
GREEN, MILCKEL J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GREEN-VINSON, NAKIEA SHUNTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
HEAD, TONYA SUE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKMAN, JESSICA M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLT, ZEBULON PRICE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
IRVIN, TRACY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENNINGS, RYCHEZZ D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LACEY, RODNEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLINS, KODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/12/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEYMOUR, LAILA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/17/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEED, MARCUS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEWARD, STANFORD MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STONER, BRADLEY TYSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STUDDARD, DANYELL RASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THOMPSON, RICHARD AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA
TOWNSEND, DESMOND DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/03/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2023
State Champion Tyner Places Seven On TSWA Class 2A All-State Football Team
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2023
Top Ranked Bradley Wrestlers Sink Signal Mountain, 52-24
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2023
Tayvon Nelson, 23, Was One Of 3 People Killed In Shallowford Road Crash
Tayvon Nelson, 23, Was One Of 3 People Killed In Shallowford Road Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 1/3/2023
Mocs Travel To UNCG For Conference Hoops Match Up
  • Sports
  • 1/3/2023
Restelli, Shutters Lead Baylor Past Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/3/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELLINO, DANIELA PAIOLETTI 330 MT ZION NW GEORGETOWN, 34336 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... more

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Allowed To Stay In Man's Car Steals His Wallet And Bag; Woman Coughs In Shopper's Face And Cusses Her
  • 1/3/2023

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police a homeless man, who he allowed to stay in his vehicle for the night, had taken his wallet and a bag. The homeless man was identified. Police spoke with ... more

Governor Lee Names Frank Strada TDOC Commissioner
  • 1/3/2023

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Frank Strada to serve as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), effective Jan. 9. Mr. Strada succeeds Lisa Helton, ... more

Breaking News
Tuesday Afternoon Storm Causes Some Issues On Local Roads
  • 1/3/2023
Report Says State's Debt Declined $194.1 Million During The Past Fiscal Year
  • 1/3/2023
Man Stabbed As He Exits Montlake Road Store After Buying Cigarettes
Man Stabbed As He Exits Montlake Road Store After Buying Cigarettes
  • 1/3/2023
Cracker Barrel Employee Arrested On Multiple Warrants Out Of Kentucky - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/3/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/3/2023
Opinion
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night - And Response
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Unbelievable
  • 1/2/2023
2023 - Let's Do This - And Response
  • 1/1/2023
Bill Mitchell Is Old School In The Very Best Way - And Response
  • 12/30/2022
Sports
Vols Race Past Mississippi State, 87-53
  • 1/3/2023
Dan Fleser: Heupel Got Help From Many For Fantastic Vols Season
Dan Fleser: Heupel Got Help From Many For Fantastic Vols Season
  • 1/2/2023
Mocs Travel To UNCG For Conference Hoops Match Up
  • 1/3/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Palmer Places Second At Southern Scuffle
  • 1/3/2023
Happenings
"Winter Vistas: The Battle Begins In Earnest" Hiking Program Is Jan. 19
  • 1/3/2023
AVA Announces Generation Next: Teaching the Future Exhibit
  • 1/3/2023
Did You Know? Grandparents Day
Did You Know? Grandparents Day
  • 1/4/2023
East Ridge Animal Services Announces Updated Hours
  • 1/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
  • 1/2/2023
Entertainment
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
  • 12/29/2022
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
  • 1/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
  • 12/30/2022
Opinion
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night - And Response
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Unbelievable
  • 1/2/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
Chandler Properties Opens Cleveland Truck Parking
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In December
  • 1/3/2023
Real Estate
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
18 Townhomes Planned For 7300 Block Of Old Cleveland Pike
  • 12/31/2022
Derek English: Thanks For A Great 2022, And Looking Towards 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
  • 1/3/2023
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
Living Well
5 New Board Members Join Austin Hatcher Foundation For 2023
5 New Board Members Join Austin Hatcher Foundation For 2023
  • 1/3/2023
Morning Pointe Invites Community Partners To Share Hobbies Throughout January
Morning Pointe Invites Community Partners To Share Hobbies Throughout January
  • 1/3/2023
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Outdoors
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Scenic River Status Sought For North Chickamauga Creek Gorge
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
  • 1/2/2023
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
Obituaries
Rufus Aul, III
Rufus Aul, III
  • 1/3/2023
Ernestine B. "Tina" Berry Carter
Ernestine B. "Tina" Berry Carter
  • 1/3/2023
Reid Smiley
Reid Smiley
  • 1/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Johnson, Susan R. (Spring City)
Johnson, Susan R. (Spring City)
  • 1/3/2023
Johnson, Russell Eldridge (Cleveland)
  • 1/3/2023
Christison, Marianne R. (Cleveland)
Christison, Marianne R. (Cleveland)
  • 1/3/2023