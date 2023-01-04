House Fire On Dorris Street Displaces 8 Residents

Eight people were displaced by a house fire on Dorris Street late Tuesday night.

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a home in the 4000 block at 10:47 p.m. Quint 14 arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames on the right rear side of the structure.

Fire traveled up into the second floor and vented through the roof. Crews made a quick attack, extinguishing the flames very fast. It was under control by 11:14 p.m.- less than 30 minutes after units were dispatched.

All of the occupants were out of the residence and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents.

Quint 14, Engine 9, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 Blue Shift responded.