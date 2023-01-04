Authorities have released the names of the personnel involved in a gunbattle in downtown Chattanooga with a suspect last Thursday.

Deputies began a pursuit of 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones, who was in a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County, Ga. He began firing at pursuing officers.

Jones eventually made his way to MLK Boulevard at Lindsey Street, where he got out of the vehicle and again fired at officers. He was shot and killed.

The names of the Sheriff deputies involved are detective Jeremi Vandergriff, Corporal Chris Walker and civil process server Jason Cooper.

As per standard agency policy, all three personnel have been placed on administrative leave with pay for 14 days.

During the incident, detective Vandergriff was shot and received treatment at a local hospital. He was released the same day.

Also, the Chattanooga Police Department had two officers closely involved in the shooting. They were o fficer Ryan Blevins and i nvestigator Brian McClard.