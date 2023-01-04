Latest Headlines

TVA Office Building, Hawk Hill Lookouts Field, Lindsey/Houston Property Eyed For New Federal Courthouse

  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The TVA Office Building, Hawk Hill Lookouts Field, and property at Lindsey and Houston streets are on the "short list" as the site for a new Chattanooga Federal Courthouse.

The U.S. General Services Administration on Wednesday announced the sites that are under consideration to replace the historic courthouse on Georgia Avenue across from Miller Park.

Earlier this year, GSA received Congressional authorization in the amount of $218,381,000 for the site acquisition, design and construction of a new 186,000-gross square-foot Chattanooga Federal Courthouse.

After issuing a Request for Expressions of Interest seeking potential sites and conducting initial due diligence including site visits, GSA has identified three sites for further analysis.

Ordered from north to south, the sites are:

  • A portion of (specific size and location to be determined) 201, 203, 205, and 301 Power Alley. This is the Hawk Hill vicinity of AT&T Field now used by the Chattanooga Lookouts, but to be vacated with the construction of a new community baseball stadium at the Wheland/U.S. Pipe site.

  • The property bounded by Lindsay Street on the west, E. 8th Street on the north, Houston Street on the east, and extending south to (and including) 814 Lindsay St. This is property very near the current Georgia Avenue courthouse. It is just south of the Volunteer Building parking garage.

  • A portion of (specific size and location to be determined) the property bounded by W. 11th St on the north, Market St on the east, W. 12th St on the south, and Chestnut St on the west. This is the TVA Office Building that was built across Broad Street. Many TVA employees now work remotely.

“As GSA moves forward with the project, we will continue our partnership with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and the City of Chattanooga,” said Region 4 Public Buildings Service Commissioner and Acting Regional Administrator Kevin Kerns. “We look forward to delivering a successful project for the Court, the American people and the City of Chattanooga.”

GSA will further analyze these sites and seek public comment as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessment. GSA anticipates the NEPA process starting by the end of the first quarter of the calendar year 2023. For more information and updates, please visit: gsa.gov/chattanoogacourthouse.

