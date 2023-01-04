SWAT Team Brought Out To Tunnel Boulevard To Help Apprehend Teen Robbery Suspect

A SWAT Team was called out on Wednesday afternoon to help apprehend a robbery suspect at a house on Tunnel Boulevard.

Police said they were in the area of the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard when they heard multiple shots fired.

Police were immediately in the area and were able to detain three suspects.

While speaking with the individuals, they were able to confirm that a juvenile with active aggravated robbery warrants for his arrest, was inside the home, in the area where the shots were fired.

Patrol units set up a perimeter and requested SWAT and on-duty K9 units.

SWAT was able to apprehend the suspect inside the home.

A warrant is being sought for a search of the rest of the home.

The suspect, who is a minor, was taken into custody.

Police said they had reason to believe that he was armed.

There was a large police presence at the scene of the SWAT call.