Police Blotter: Woman Loses $900 In Norton Scam; Woman Says Car Followed Her Again

  • Thursday, January 5, 2023

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police over the phone that she had received a text message from Norton about 9 a.m. notifying her that they received $299 for a two-year subscription and she had not done that. She called the telephone number the text gave and spoke to a man that told her that she had been hacked. He then told her not to hang up and he kept her on the phone until almost 11:30 a.m. or noon. During this time, she noticed he was making things happen on her phone and he told her that it wasn’t real. She noticed he used Zelle and Paypal and was transferring money from her debit/checking account to various people/accounts for a total of around $900 by the time he was done. She realized what was happening during the last 30 minutes of the conversation and she hung up. She then spoke to her bank (First Horizon) and they have frozen her account. She does not still have the phone number that she called.

* * *

A woman on Arrowhead Trail told police her boyfriend was outside waiting on the front porch, but officers didn’t see anyone in the area upon arrival. The woman said he was coming outside to talk to him, but changed her mind. She said her boyfriend got mad and allegedly kicked the front door in. Police saw the front door frame was damaged, but couldn’t confirm if this was new or old damage. The woman didn’t want to press charges at this time, nor was she very cooperative towards the investigation.

* * *

Sometime after dropping two checks off at the post officer drop box on North Market Street, All Things Groovy received notification that two checks were cashed and appeared to be fraudulent. The checks were made out to other businesses for bill paying but were intercepted by someone who then changed the amount and the name who the check was for. The person then cashed both checks totaling $8,484.50.

* * *

The manager of Forbidden City Restaurant at 2273 Gunbarrel Road told police four men attempted to dine and dash. The manager said after he caught one of the men, a different friend came to the restaurant and paid for the meal for the man and the people who left the area.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 660 Highway 153 northbound for a man walking on the bridge. Police spoke with the man and gave him a ride home.

* * *

A woman at 1201 Riverfront Pkwy. told police she saw damage to her Hyundai after leaving from work. The woman said she walked outside and saw damage to the front bumper, grille and front passenger side near her tire. She needed to report the damages for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police a black male had taken his wallet from him. The man said a man approached him asking for change, but the man then knocked his wallet from his hands, took $300 in cash from the wallet and then ran towards the 12th/Peeples homeless camp. The man said the suspect was a black male with a red hat, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

* * *

A man on 6th Avenue told police he wanted police to assist him in retrieving his personal items from his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police arrived at the ex-girlfriend’s home but were unable to speak with her. The man was able to get some items that were sitting outside, but he said he had other items that he had not retrieved. He said he was going to call police the next day to try and make contact with the ex-girlfriend.

* * *

Police attempted to stop a dark blue Audi on Wilhoit Avenue for dark window tint, but the car didn’t stop. Instead, the driver proceeded to speed up. The officer had the vehicle BOLOed to all units.

* * *

An officer saw a dark-colored SUV failing to maintain its lane traveling southbound on N. Market Street. After initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle, the officer suspected the driver of being intoxicated. After conducting SFSTs, the officer determined the driver was not impaired, however, the man decided to park his vehicle and get a ride with someone else.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person call about a black male seen in the parking lot at 611 Battery Place. The man told police he was homeless and usually stays at the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. The officer offered the man a ride back to the Community Kitchen and he accepted.

* * *

A woman told police a vehicle had followed her and her daughter home the day before around 6 p.m. She first noticed the vehicle on Jenkins Road. The vehicle, a blue sedan or crossover, pulled to the continuous turn lane and waited for the woman to pass. The vehicle then pulled out behind her and followed her. The woman was aware of the vehicle and, instead of going home, drove to her brother's apartment complex. The vehicle stopped following her once she pulled into the complex. The woman didn’t see the car again on that day. She said a vehicle like this has followed her previously about a month ago. She gave police a partial Tennessee tag. She wanted to document the incident due to ongoing issues with her ex-husband.

