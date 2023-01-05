Car Flees Scene Of Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded to a rear end collision in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, at the intersection with Apison Pike. One car fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

A stolen credit card was reportedly used to make a $500 purchase at the Walmart.





An individual came to city hall to have their vehicle’s VIN number verified prior to registration.





An officer checked the well being of a resident in the 9200 block of Leyland Drive.Everything checked out ok.





A resident from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported that their vehicle’s front bumper had been damaged.





A resident in the 5200 block of Asher Village Drive reported that their vehicle’s license plate had been lost.





Three vehicles stopped for passing a school bus while its red lights were flashing in the 8600 block of Apison Pike led to the drivers being charged for their offenses.





A driver backed into a police vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. There was only minor damage.





A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.





Police made contact with three individuals in the Walmart parking lot. One of the individuals, a Collegedale fugitive with a warrant for driving on a revoked license, was arrested. Another was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and a weapons charge.



