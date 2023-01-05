Latest Headlines

Car Flees Scene Of Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, January 5, 2023
Officers responded to a rear end collision in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, at the intersection with Apison Pike. One car fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

A stolen credit card was reportedly used to make a $500 purchase at the Walmart.

An individual came to city hall to have their vehicle’s VIN number verified prior to registration.

An officer checked the well being of a resident in the 9200 block of Leyland Drive.
Everything checked out ok.

A resident from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported that their vehicle’s front bumper had been damaged.

A resident in the 5200 block of Asher Village Drive reported that their vehicle’s license plate had been lost.

Three vehicles stopped for passing a school bus while its red lights were flashing in the 8600 block of Apison Pike led to the drivers being charged for their offenses.

A driver backed into a police vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. There was only minor damage.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police made contact with three individuals in the Walmart parking lot. One of the individuals, a Collegedale fugitive with a warrant for driving on a revoked license, was arrested. Another was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication and a weapons charge.

Latest Headlines
Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum
Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Car Flees Scene Of Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Mocs Shooting Goes Flat, Lose at UNCG
  • Sports
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
10 From Area Named To TSWA All-State Football Teams In Class 4A-6A
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/5/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Loses $900 In Norton Scam; Woman Says Car Followed Her Again
  • 1/5/2023

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police over the phone that she had received a text message from Norton about 9 a.m. notifying her that they received $299 for a two-year subscription and she ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Car Flees Scene Of Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/5/2023

Officers responded to a rear end collision in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, at the intersection with Apison Pike. One car fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. A stolen ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2023
Police Blotter: Motel Customer Wants Money Back When He Says He Found Drug Items; Police Say Woman Who Was Hit By Car Downtown Was Jaywalking
  • 1/4/2023
Matt Folz Named County Parks Director
  • 1/4/2023
SWAT Team Brought Out To Tunnel Boulevard To Help Apprehend Teen Robbery Suspect
  • 1/4/2023
Judge Tom Greenholtz Is Finalist For State Supreme Court
  • 1/4/2023
Opinion
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable - And Response
  • 1/2/2023
2023 - Let's Do This - And Response
  • 1/1/2023
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • 1/4/2023
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
  • 1/4/2023
Mocs Shooting Goes Flat, Lose at UNCG
  • 1/5/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Dr. Thompson, Will Watson Picked For All-Faculty & Staff Team
  • 1/4/2023
Happenings
McKamey Animal Center To Host Monthly Community Series, MAC C.A.R.E.S.
  • 1/4/2023
Volunteers Needed For MLK Day Of Service On Jan. 16
  • 1/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
  • 1/5/2023
Humane Educational Society Hosts January Adoption And Foster Event
Humane Educational Society Hosts January Adoption And Foster Event
  • 1/4/2023
The Unity Group Of Chattanooga Announces 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Week Celebration
  • 1/4/2023
Entertainment
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
  • 1/4/2023
Heritage House Presents "From Station To Station - A Bowie Pilgrimage" Jan. 5
  • 1/4/2023
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
  • 1/3/2023
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Opinion
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable - And Response
  • 1/2/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “Climbs Higher” Survey
  • 1/5/2023
Nokian Tyres Recaps Success In North America As 2023 Begins
  • 1/4/2023
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
  • 1/4/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 29-Jan. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/4/2023
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
  • 1/3/2023
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
  • 1/4/2023
3 CHI Memorial Nurses Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/4/2023
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 1/4/2023
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
  • 1/5/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
Enrico “Rico” Ravalo Deocampo
Enrico “Rico” Ravalo Deocampo
  • 1/5/2023
Ronald “Ronnie” W. Casey
Ronald “Ronnie” W. Casey
  • 1/5/2023
Larry Lebron Wilson
Larry Lebron Wilson
  • 1/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Dillard, Dustin and Brittany (Georgetown)
Dillard, Dustin and Brittany (Georgetown)
  • 1/4/2023
Beck, Mack (Georgetown)
  • 1/4/2023
Adams, Janet (Benton)
Adams, Janet (Benton)
  • 1/4/2023