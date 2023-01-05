Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum

George Walker, general manager of passenger operations at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, died Wednesday in an accident at the shop facility of the organization.Penelope Soule Gault, museum marketing and public relations director, said, “The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum family is heartbroken by the passing of long-time employee George Walker. He was involved in a tragic accident at the shop. At this time no other details are available. Please keep Mary, Andrew, Aaron and Charlie in your prayers as they deal with this tragic loss.”Mr.Walker worked for the TVRM for almost 30 years.