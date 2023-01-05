Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole

Senior Judge David K Smith sentenced Shaquae Divine Robinson to serve 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. The sentence is the maximum possible on each offense and with each offense run consecutively or back-to-back.



Assistant District Attorney Ian Whittle argued for the State and introduced Robinson’s 16 previous convictions, which included four violent misdemeanors and three felonies. Because of his previous commission of three felonies, Robinson was not eligible for parole.

Attorney Josh Smith represented Robinson at the sentencing hearing and at trial.

Robinson had been found guilty by a Whitfield County jury of three felonies, including aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and use of a knife during commission of a felony.



Senior Judge Smith, sitting by designation in Whitfield County Superior Court, presided over the trial and set sentencing for 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson for Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.



The state’s case was presented by Assistant District Attorney Ian Whittle with the assistance of detectives John Edwards and Christopher Tucker of the Dalton Police Department. Robinson was represented by Dalton attorney Mr. Smith.



Prosecutor Whittle called nine witnesses and presented 31 exhibits including DNA evidence that the blood found on the knife in Robinson’s pocket matched the DNA of the victim.



The evidence established that Robinson was present on the morning of July 13, 2021, on 522 Straight St. where the victim, Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, had let him sleep for the previous couple of days. After an argument, the evidence showed that Robinson stabbed Ms. Almaraz-Martinez in the neck.



Officer Steven Herrera of the Dalton Police Department arrived first on scene and rendered first aid until Ms. Almaraz-Martinez could be transported to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition. After emergency surgery in Erlanger Hospital, Ms. Almaraz-Martinez made a full recovery.



Video evidence showed a man in an orange shirt running from the crime scene towards Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Robinson was apprehended a short time later on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard wearing an orange shirt with a knife in his pocket. Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic biologists determined that the blood on Robinson’s knife and shirt matched the victim’s DNA. The odds of the DNA occurring in someone else in the population is 1 in 200 octillion (200 followed by 27 zeros).



Robinson faces 20 years in prison on each aggravated assault as well as five additional years for the use of a knife in commission of a felony.



Robinson has previously been convicted of three felonies, two misdemeanors of simple battery - family violence, two misdemeanors of battery – family violence, and nine other misdemeanors.



Due to his conviction of three felonies prior to this crime, Robinson will not be eligible for parole and will serve his time day-for-day.



At the time of this offense, Robinson was on probation for terroristic threats for threatening to kill a Dalton Police officer.



Robinson has been in custody since his arrest on July 13, 2021, and will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.