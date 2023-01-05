Latest Headlines

U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $21,152,087 In Criminal And Civil Actions And $8,279,549 In Asset Forfeiture Actions In 2022

  • Thursday, January 5, 2023

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced on Thursday that the Eastern District of Tennessee collected $21,152,087.34 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $19,177,199.71 was collected in criminal actions and $1,974,887.63 was collected in civil actions. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, working with partner agencies, collected $8,279,549 in asset forfeiture actions in Fiscal Year 2022. 

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the Department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims.

The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the Department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes. 

Latest Headlines
U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $21,152,087 In Criminal And Civil Actions And $8,279,549 In Asset Forfeiture Actions In 2022
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Cleveland Police Say Death Of 3-Year-Old Was Accidental And Self-Inflicted
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Grace Academy's Sidney Alumbaugh Signs To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College
Grace Academy's Sidney Alumbaugh Signs To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/5/2023
Mix 104.1 Interviews Representative Chuck Fleischmann
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Loses $900 In Norton Scam; Woman Says Car Followed Her Again
  • 1/5/2023

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police over the phone that she had received a text message from Norton about 9 a.m. notifying her that they received $299 for a two-year subscription and she ... more

U.S. Attorney's Office Collects $21,152,087 In Criminal And Civil Actions And $8,279,549 In Asset Forfeiture Actions In 2022
  • 1/5/2023

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced on Thursday that the Eastern District of Tennessee collected $21,152,087.34 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, ... more

Cleveland Police Say Death Of 3-Year-Old Was Accidental And Self-Inflicted
  • 1/5/2023

Cleveland Police said the death of a three-year-old child last Thursday was accidental and self-inflicted. At approximately 4:55 p.m., the Cleveland Police Department responded to a residence ... more

Breaking News
18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 1/5/2023
Mix 104.1 Interviews Representative Chuck Fleischmann
  • 1/5/2023
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2023
Car Flees Scene Of Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/5/2023
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
  • 1/5/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable - And Response (2)
  • 1/2/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • 1/4/2023
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
  • 1/4/2023
Mocs Shooting Goes Flat, Lose at UNCG
  • 1/5/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Dr. Thompson, Will Watson Picked For All-Faculty & Staff Team
  • 1/4/2023
Happenings
McKamey Animal Center To Host Monthly Community Series, MAC C.A.R.E.S.
  • 1/4/2023
Volunteers Needed For MLK Day Of Service On Jan. 16
  • 1/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
  • 1/5/2023
License Plate For Tennesseans With Disabilities To Have New Design In 2023
License Plate For Tennesseans With Disabilities To Have New Design In 2023
  • 1/5/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “The ChattaChocolate Warmer” Winter Event Jan. 31
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “The ChattaChocolate Warmer” Winter Event Jan. 31
  • 1/5/2023
Entertainment
Jfest 2023 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 20 With Crowder And More
  • 1/5/2023
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Eagles Bring Hotel California Tour To Knoxville April 1
Eagles Bring Hotel California Tour To Knoxville April 1
  • 1/5/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
  • 1/4/2023
Heritage House Presents "From Station To Station - A Bowie Pilgrimage" Jan. 5
  • 1/4/2023
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
  • 1/5/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Dining
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
  • 1/5/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “Climbs Higher” Survey
  • 1/5/2023
Nokian Tyres Recaps Success In North America As 2023 Begins
  • 1/4/2023
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
  • 1/4/2023
Real Estate
Parking Lot Across From Chattanooga Public Library Sells For $2,180,000
  • 1/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 29-Jan. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/4/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Daniel Pack Named Dean Of Baylor University School Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Daniel Pack Named Dean Of Baylor University School Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 1/5/2023
CSCC Announces “I Have A Dream” MLK Weekend Activities
  • 1/5/2023
Alexis Bogo '89 Keynotes John Roy Baylor Day
Alexis Bogo '89 Keynotes John Roy Baylor Day
  • 1/5/2023
Living Well
Cardiovascular Symposium Will Be Feb. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
  • 1/4/2023
3 CHI Memorial Nurses Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/4/2023
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
  • 1/5/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
Reba Webb Davis
Reba Webb Davis
  • 1/5/2023
Murray Jordan
Murray Jordan
  • 1/5/2023
Enrico “Rico” Ravalo Deocampo
Enrico “Rico” Ravalo Deocampo
  • 1/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Fulton, Dewayne Neal Sr. (Trion)
  • 1/5/2023
Blackmon, Kimberly Michelle (Summerville)
  • 1/5/2023
Jones, Linda Earl Caldwell (Summerville)
  • 1/5/2023