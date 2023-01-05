No Injuries Reported From Electrical Fire At Home In East Brainerd

The American Red Cross will be assisting two adults and their pets after a fire at the family’s East Brainerd residence on Thursday afternoon.

CFD Red Shift companies responded to the 8000 block of Plaxco Drive at 1:21 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the carport and laundry room.

The homeowner was home at the time and had already safely excited the structure with her three dogs.

LT Ben Bradley with Quint 21 took command and crews made a quick interior attack, getting the fire under control within just a few minutes.

It appears to have been electrical in nature, connected to the dryer, said officials. There’s fire damage to the laundry room and smoke damage throughout the structure.

There were no injuries.

Quint 21, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded.