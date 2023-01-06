Man In Vehicle That Ran Stop Sign Gets 17-Year Federal Sentence For Meth Sales, Assault Rifle Possession

A man who was arrested by Cleveland, Tn., Police when he was in a car that ran a stop sign has wound up with a 17-year federal prison for dealing in meth and carrying a weapon.

William Coleman appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

He received 144 months for meth sales and a consecutive 60 months for weapon possession.

Authorities said from February to September of 2020, Coleman conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine. His primary role in the conspiracy was to buy meth from a co-conspirator by the ounce and resell it.

On March 13, 2020, he was question after the stop sign infraction. Police said he initially was compliant, then he tried to flee.

After officers retrained him, they found a nylon zipper pouch in the center pocket of his sweatshirt. A search of the pouch revealed 10 plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance totaling 141.45 grams of 99 percent-pure meth, as confirmed by laboratory analysis.

He declined to be interviewed by police on that occasion.

Based upon controlled purchases of meth from Coleman in late June and early July of 2020, officers received a warrant on July 9, 2020, to search his residence. Upon executing the search warrant on July 14, 2020, officers found four bags of meth totaling 105.31 grams of 99 percent-pure meth and three loaded AR-15-style rifles, all of which (the meth and firearms) the defendant admitted were his.

The firearms were on the bed in the master bedroom, next to a backpack containing the meth, two digital scales, many plastic baggies, and two plastic scoops with meth residue.

Authorities said Coleman admitted during the search warrant execution that he had been getting five ounces of meth every week since February 2020 from a co-conspirator. He said he paid the co-conspirator $600 per ounce for meth.

He admitted that the three assault rifles found in his house on July 14, 2020, were his and in furtherance of the drug sales.