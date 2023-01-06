Person Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway for an expired license plate resulted in a driver being charged with driving on a revoked license, felony possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being transported to the jail the arrested driver was found to have more narcotics concealed in their undergarments and was charged with possession of crack, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamines.

A burglar alarm was activated at the Salsaritas, located in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

A minor fender bender was reported in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway.

Police were requested to check the well-being of an elderly person appearing to be confused and walking the road near the intersection of Standifer Gap Road and Deer Ridge Drive. No one was located in the area.

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in to be booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge.

A two vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Lee Highway and Edgmon Road. There were no injuries.

Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive after it was reported that a vehicle had struck a deer. The deer was already out of the roadway and deceased prior to the officer’s arrival. No other injuries were reported.

A Collegedale fugitive being held at the Hamilton County Jail on unrelated charges was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to court for two cited traffic offenses.