A woman on Carson Avenue called police because she was mad at her intoxicated husband. She said there was a miscommunication about him making her daughter wait to pay her part of the phone bill. ... more
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Friday announced the theme and schedule of events for the 2023 inaugural celebration, Tennessee: Leading the Nation.
“Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding ... more
December 9 th marked 100 days since Jim Vincent was sworn in as county executive of Rhea County.
“The one thing that I am most proud of is getting fiber optics for the county. I worked ... more