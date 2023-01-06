Representative Scott DesJarlais Discusses Voting Challenges In The House Of Representatives On Mix 104.1

U.S. Representative Scott DesJarlais, representative for Tennessee’s 4th congressional district, joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss the voting challenges currently facing the House.

Rep. DesJarlais said he is unsure whether U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy will be voted in as the new speaker of the house, or even if they’ll come to a decision during today’s meeting.

According to Rep. DesJarlais, several republicans are on leave for various reasons.

He went on to state that “there’s a possible scenario where we’ll adjourn until Monday and not have a speaker until then.”

