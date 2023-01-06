18-Wheeler Lands On Its Side On Amnicola Highway

An 18-wheeler landed on its side on Amnicola Highway on Friday.
The vehicle wound up against the median.
It happened shortly after noon and caused a traffic snarl.
Franklin McCallie sang the praises of building a downtown vocational and technical school to the Chattanooga Civitan Club at its January meeting. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp has begun public ... more
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment downtown on Friday.
It happened at 7:22 a.m. at 740 East 12th St.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. ... more
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentation.
... more