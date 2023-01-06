Latest Headlines

18-Wheeler Lands On Its Side On Amnicola Highway

  • Friday, January 6, 2023
photo by Jennifer Crutchfield

An 18-wheeler landed on its side on Amnicola Highway on Friday.

The vehicle wound up against the median.

It happened shortly after noon and caused a traffic snarl.

Latest Headlines
Franklin McCallie Embraces Idea Of Downtown Vocational School
  • Breaking News
  • 1/6/2023
4 Tents Burn In Fire At 12th Street Homeless Camp
4 Tents Burn In Fire At 12th Street Homeless Camp
  • Breaking News
  • 1/6/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/6/2023
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Public Of Phone Scam
  • Breaking News
  • 1/6/2023
Randy Smith: Big Game Preview
Randy Smith: Big Game Preview
  • Sports
  • 1/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols New Offensive Coordinator Is Fully Familiar With Heupel's Unorthodox Style
Dan Fleser: Vols New Offensive Coordinator Is Fully Familiar With Heupel's Unorthodox Style
  • Sports
  • 1/6/2023
Breaking News
Franklin McCallie Embraces Idea Of Downtown Vocational School
  • 1/6/2023

Franklin McCallie sang the praises of building a downtown vocational and technical school to the Chattanooga Civitan Club at its January meeting. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp has begun public ... more

4 Tents Burn In Fire At 12th Street Homeless Camp
4 Tents Burn In Fire At 12th Street Homeless Camp
  • 1/6/2023

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment downtown on Friday. It happened at 7:22 a.m. at 740 East 12th St. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/6/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Public Of Phone Scam
  • 1/6/2023
18-Wheeler Lands On Its Side On Amnicola Highway
18-Wheeler Lands On Its Side On Amnicola Highway
  • 1/6/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Is Mad At Her Intoxicated Husband; Woman Locked In Storage King After Hours
  • 1/6/2023
Representative Scott DesJarlais Discusses Voting Challenges In The House Of Representatives On Mix 104.1
  • 1/6/2023
Governor Lee Announces 2023 Inauguration: Tennessee: Leading The Nation
  • 1/6/2023
Opinion
More Traffic Enforcement Drastically Needed - And Response
  • 1/5/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality
  • 1/6/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann
  • 1/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/6/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols New Offensive Coordinator Is Fully Familiar With Heupel's Unorthodox Style
Dan Fleser: Vols New Offensive Coordinator Is Fully Familiar With Heupel's Unorthodox Style
  • 1/6/2023
UTC Women Open SoCon Play With Win At ETSU
  • 1/6/2023
Randy Smith: Big Game Preview
Randy Smith: Big Game Preview
  • 1/6/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Lee Men Win 72-56 Over Christian Brothers
  • 1/5/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: McBride Family Sees Fourth-Generation Eagle Scout
John Shearer: McBride Family Sees Fourth-Generation Eagle Scout
  • 1/6/2023
Fire Lt. Darrell Hinton Out Of The Hospital After Successful Heart Transplant
Fire Lt. Darrell Hinton Out Of The Hospital After Successful Heart Transplant
  • 1/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
  • 1/5/2023
MLK Service Day Tradition Continues At Southern Adventist University For 29th Year
  • 1/6/2023
United Way Grant Application Opens Soon
  • 1/6/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
  • 1/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/5/2023
Jfest 2023 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 20 With Crowder And More
  • 1/5/2023
Opinion
More Traffic Enforcement Drastically Needed - And Response
  • 1/5/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality
  • 1/6/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann
  • 1/6/2023
Dining
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Daily Thread Opens At Northgate Mal
Daily Thread Opens At Northgate Mal
  • 1/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “Climbs Higher” Survey
  • 1/5/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Jan. 9-13
  • 1/6/2023
Real Estate
Hoar Construction Increases National Reach With Larger Presence In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2023
Parking Lot Across From Chattanooga Public Library Sells For $2,180,000
  • 1/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 29-Jan. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC And Chattanooga State Community College Sign Applied Leadership Articulation Agreement
UTC And Chattanooga State Community College Sign Applied Leadership Articulation Agreement
  • 1/6/2023
Lee University Named A 2022-23 College Of Distinction
Lee University Named A 2022-23 College Of Distinction
  • 1/6/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Spring Scholarships
  • 1/5/2023
Living Well
Erlanger East Hospital Rings In The New Year With 1st Baby Born In Chattanooga While Celebrating A Record-Breaking 2022
Erlanger East Hospital Rings In The New Year With 1st Baby Born In Chattanooga While Celebrating A Record-Breaking 2022
  • 1/6/2023
Cardiovascular Symposium Will Be Feb. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 1/4/2023
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
  • 1/5/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
Mary Catherine Hicks Coppit
Mary Catherine Hicks Coppit
  • 1/6/2023
Cynthia Lea Hurst Bingham
Cynthia Lea Hurst Bingham
  • 1/6/2023
Joyce Ann Siniard
Joyce Ann Siniard
  • 1/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Brown, Lester Jay (Cleveland)
Brown, Lester Jay (Cleveland)
  • 1/6/2023
Kettles, Jerry Sr. (Dalton)
Kettles, Jerry Sr. (Dalton)
  • 1/6/2023
Kirby, Gene Talmadge (Summerville)
  • 1/6/2023