Franklin McCallie Embraces Idea Of Downtown Vocational School

Franklin McCallie sang the praises of building a downtown vocational and technical school to the Chattanooga Civitan Club at its January meeting. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp has begun public discourse about the idea, though choosing a site, paying for it and filling it with students are a long way off.

“There are many paths of education,” said Mr. McCallie. “We must recognize that.” He said so many students without a college future need the promise of “immediate future work, after school,” and also the high school experience to get them there.

Mr. McCallie is a grandson of the founder of McCallie School and has spent his career in high school education. He taught English and served as assistant principal at Howard High School for three years in the late 1960s and 1970s. One of his unforgettable students grew up to be the colorful local Judge Walter Williams.

Mr. McCallie, now retired, said a downtown vocational school is also part of his lifelong journey of race reconciliation, specifically, excellent public schools for every population. Kirkman Technical High School was closed and a vocational school opened at the Sequoyah location in Soddy Daisy in the 1990s, making space to build AT&T Field. He agrees it’s time to re-build a school in that area.

Mr. McCallie hit crisis in the 1960s as a junior at what is now Rhodes College in Memphis, when he realized Tennessee integration had a long way to go, despite desegregation laws. He said he was so shaken that he dropped out of college and came home to serve as an orderly at Erlanger Hospital, and then joined the U.S. Navy.

He finished his bachelor’s degree in Baltimore, Maryland, and planned to teach at McCallie if his father, now headmaster, would integrate black students at McCallie. The argument between father and son lasted a full year, ending with integration and reconciliation.

“We hugged and cried together,” Mr. McCallie said.

Mr. McCallie recounted two more powerful events from this formative season to the Civitan Club. In 1970 during a school trip, he led a bus full of black Howard student football fans in an informal sit-in at a hamburger restaurant in Manchester, Tn. In 1971, thanks to his ties at Howard, he mediated between the black community and Chattanooga Mayor Robert Kirk Walker to end the Wilson Pickett riot.

Today, Mr. McCallie continues his race reconciliation journey with Chattanooga Connected, an organization that brings white and black people together in homes to talk about everything except religion and politics, he said. It was begun in 2013, slowed during COVID, and is up and running again. These simple evenings together have brought interracial healing to him and to many more in Chattanooga, it was stated.

For more information about Chattanooga Connected, e-mail ChattanoogansConnected@gmail.com.