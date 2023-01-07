Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, January 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, JESSICA LIANA 
HOMELESS , 38122 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANNON, JERRY WAYNE 
7231 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE 
1118 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN 
5537 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD 
265 NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

GOD, CZAR NICHOLAS 
5464BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GUINN, TAMMIE PAULIE 
706 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON 
2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN 
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS 
140 MARYLAND DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE 
912 S SEMNIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121353 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ANDREW LEE 
HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

JORDAN, ALEXIS 
1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE 
5733 ALCAPULCO AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST 
1100 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN 
553 STRONG AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, MANUFACTURING)

MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE 
6510 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MONRO, HILLARY LUCILLE 
5333 MATTHEWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN 
2326 ANDRES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG 
3803 NORTH TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

POE, PEYTON LEBRON 
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POWELL, JONYCA M 
6 TENTON STREET APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSUALT ON POLICE

RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES 
4712 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIGSBY, NELLA JEAN 
24 BUCHANAON SQUARE APT 8 CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL 
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RODRIGUEZ MORALES, CARLOS OMMY 
553 STRONG AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURING

SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT 
4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CAR JACKING)

TIPTON, JAMES ERIC 
1 E 11ST APT 1019 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CRACK

TORY, PATRICK LAMAR 
8457 HUNTER HILL CT OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT 
1102 LEE AVE ROSSIVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WHITE, HEATHER M 
116 WILLOW DALE RD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SALE OR POSSESSION OF UNTAXED ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
POSSESSION OF STILL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, JESSICA LIANA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GUINN, TAMMIE PAULIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKMAN, JESSICA M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA)
HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, MANUFACTURING)
MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MONRO, HILLARY LUCILLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1,000
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
POWELL, JONYCA M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSUALT ON POLICE
RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIGSBY, NELLA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RODRIGUEZ MORALES, CARLOS OMMY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURING
SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CAR JACKING)
TIPTON, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK
TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WHITE, HEATHER M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • SALE OR POSSESSION OF UNTAXED ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
  • POSSESSION OF STILL
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


