Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CANNON, JERRY WAYNE
7231 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37336
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
5537 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD
265 NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GOD, CZAR NICHOLAS
5464BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
JORDAN, ALEXIS
1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, JESSICA LIANA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GUINN, TAMMIE PAULIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKMAN, JESSICA M
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
|
|MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, MANUFACTURING)
|
|MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MONRO, HILLARY LUCILLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|POWELL, JONYCA M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSUALT ON POLICE
|
|RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIGSBY, NELLA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RODRIGUEZ MORALES, CARLOS OMMY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURING
|
|SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CAR JACKING)
|
|TIPTON, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/04/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WHITE, HEATHER M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2023
Charge(s):
- SALE OR POSSESSION OF UNTAXED ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- POSSESSION OF STILL
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|