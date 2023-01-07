Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, JESSICA LIANA

HOMELESS , 38122

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANNON, JERRY WAYNE

7231 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37336

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS



CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE

1118 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN

5537 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FOSTER, BENJAMIN EDWARD

265 NORTHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GOD, CZAR NICHOLAS

5464BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GUINN, TAMMIE PAULIE

706 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEMPHILL, KASHAI JAVON

2404 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

BURGLARY



HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS

140 MARYLAND DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE

912 S SEMNIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121353

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, ANDREW LEE

HIOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



JORDAN, ALEXIS

1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KUBISTY, CHERIE LYNETTE

5733 ALCAPULCO AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST

1100 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000



MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

3111 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071315

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN

553 STRONG AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL, MANUFACTURING)



MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE

6510 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MONRO, HILLARY LUCILLE

5333 MATTHEWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN

2326 ANDRES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG

3803 NORTH TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



POE, PEYTON LEBRON

211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



POWELL, JONYCA M

6 TENTON STREET APT CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSUALT ON POLICE



RAISLER, JIMMY JAMES

4712 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIGSBY, NELLA JEAN

24 BUCHANAON SQUARE APT 8 CROSSVILLE, 38555

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL

7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RODRIGUEZ MORALES, CARLOS OMMY

553 STRONG AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL, OR MANUFACTURING



SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT

4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CAR JACKING)



TIPTON, JAMES ERIC

1 E 11ST APT 1019 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CRACK



TORY, PATRICK LAMAR

8457 HUNTER HILL CT OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WALKER, MATTHEW SCOTT

1102 LEE AVE ROSSIVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



WHITE, HEATHER M

116 WILLOW DALE RD DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SALE OR POSSESSION OF UNTAXED ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

POSSESSION OF STILL

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

