Fleischmann Praises Selection Of Kevin McCarthy As House Speaker

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on Saturday praised the selection of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) to the position of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

“After many good, honest conversations about how best to return responsible conservative government to Congress, I am pleased that we could come together to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

I believe that because of the discussions and debates over the last four days, our Conference can come together more united to enact good conservative policies that America needs and deserves.

“The American People elected House Republicans to a new majority to fix our nation's many problems. Our mandate is to curb inflation, fix our economy, stop reckless spending, secure the border, and get our country back on track.

I believe that together, and with Kevin McCarthy as our Speaker, we can deliver for the American People.”