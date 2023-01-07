2 People Shot On Hughes Avenue In Incident Involving Stolen Car

Two people were shot in the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue on Saturday afternoon in an incident involving a stolen car.

At 2:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a person shot. A man called police stating he had been shot and was driving himself to the hospital.

The victim said he had been searching for his vehicle that had been stolen and believed was in this area. While driving through the area, the victim located a vehicle he believed to be his.

While attempting to make contact with the vehicle, several shots were fired and the victim was subsequently struck.

A short time later, police were notified of a second victim who was dropped off at a local hospital by a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.