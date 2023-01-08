Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINSON, VALORI RUTH

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/20/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARFIELD, CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES BUSTILLO-FUNEZ, WILMER ALEXI

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMERON, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNAR, LAURA BETH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELKINS, ANGELA BLANCHE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER) JONES, KENYA SAMONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/03/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ORTIZ-RIOS, DIEGO DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/23/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARR, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ELKINS, ANGELA BLANCHE

9107 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR

7610 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, DEIZMON L

610 MOOREMONT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON

4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD

145 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054633

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

JONES, KENYA SAMONE

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MANGHANE, ANGELA TINIKA

1234 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE

914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM

3824 ALTAMERA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ORTIZ-RIOS, DIEGO DESHAUN

6559 SANDSWITHC ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, SEAN

7538 NOAH REED ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10

RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN

806 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHARP, JAMARION LEMAR

5325 MEADOWBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE

413 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORAN, KATREIA MONIQUE

201 EAVS STREET APT 441 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH

5002 DAYTON BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARR, JOSEPH WILLIAM

385 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE






