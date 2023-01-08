Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATKINSON, VALORI RUTH
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARFIELD, CLINTON
1609 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081164
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
BUSTILLO-FUNEZ, WILMER ALEXI
4929 APPOLOOSA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMERON, JESSICA
2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNAR, LAURA BETH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, DEMETRIOUS J
1007 N SANCTUARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
ELKINS, ANGELA BLANCHE
9107 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR
7610 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLADDEN, DEIZMON L
610 MOOREMONT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD
145 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054633
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
JONES, KENYA SAMONE
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MANGHANE, ANGELA TINIKA
1234 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE
914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM
3824 ALTAMERA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ORTIZ-RIOS, DIEGO DESHAUN
6559 SANDSWITHC ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERS, SEAN
7538 NOAH REED ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10
RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN
806 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHARP, JAMARION LEMAR
5325 MEADOWBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE
413 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORAN, KATREIA MONIQUE
201 EAVS STREET APT 441 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
5002 DAYTON BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARR, JOSEPH WILLIAM
385 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
