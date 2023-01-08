Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINSON, VALORI RUTH 
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARFIELD, CLINTON 
1609 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081164 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

BUSTILLO-FUNEZ, WILMER ALEXI 
4929 APPOLOOSA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMERON, JESSICA 
2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNAR, LAURA BETH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, DEMETRIOUS J 
1007 N SANCTUARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ELKINS, ANGELA BLANCHE 
9107 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR 
7610 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, DEIZMON L 
610 MOOREMONT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON 
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNKAPILLER, JEREMY EDWARD 
145 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054633 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

JONES, KENYA SAMONE 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MANGHANE, ANGELA TINIKA 
1234 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCOMBS, JERRI LIANE 
914 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM 
3824 ALTAMERA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ORTIZ-RIOS, DIEGO DESHAUN 
6559 SANDSWITHC ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, SEAN 
7538 NOAH REED ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10

RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN 
806 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHARP, JAMARION LEMAR 
5325 MEADOWBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STARCHER, VANESSA LOUISE 
413 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORAN, KATREIA MONIQUE 
201 EAVS STREET APT 441 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH 
5002 DAYTON BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARR, JOSEPH WILLIAM 
385 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

