Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE

3814 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FTA (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RAPE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD



BUTTERWORTH, JACOB REESE

5861 OLD CLARKSVILLE PIKE JOELTON, 37080

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, CHRISHAWN MYKELL

1503 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN

1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041438

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LACKHOUSE, JENNIFER HELEN

66 KAREN ELIZABETH LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCGEAGH, BRADEN WILLIAM

2213 FAWN CREEK CROSSING MT JULIET, 37122

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PEREZ, VIRIDANA

728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST



PEREZ MIGUEL, FRANCISCO

728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



QUARLES, JERRELL LEE

733 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIVERS, COREY LABRON

7934 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



STEWART, ANTHONY LEON

7510 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFICE)

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY

2475 15TH AVE.

Here are the mug shots:



BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RAPE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD BUTTERWORTH, JACOB REESE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/26/2002

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, CHRISHAWN MYKELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LACKHOUSE, JENNIFER HELEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA)) MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCGEAGH, BRADEN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/09/2003

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PEREZ, VIRIDANA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/30/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST PEREZ MIGUEL, FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/12/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

QUARLES, JERRELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, COREY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STEWART, ANTHONY LEON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFICE)

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VICENTE, ADONIAS RUBEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING THE SCENE

LICENSE REQUIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WILSON, MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/17/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE FOR RES

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL FOR R WOOD, CONNIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



APT. 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVICENTE, ADONIAS RUBEN3400 LISA DRIVE APT 1 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING THE SCENELICENSE REQUIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON262 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWILSON, MORGAN403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE FOR RESDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL FOR RWOOD, CONNIE MARIE11416 ELANE DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32218Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





