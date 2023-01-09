Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BETTIS, CHARLES LEE 
3814 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RAPE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

BUTTERWORTH, JACOB REESE 
5861 OLD CLARKSVILLE PIKE JOELTON, 37080 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, CHRISHAWN MYKELL 
1503 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN 
1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041438 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LACKHOUSE, JENNIFER HELEN 
66 KAREN ELIZABETH LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE 
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCGEAGH, BRADEN WILLIAM 
2213 FAWN CREEK CROSSING MT JULIET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PEREZ, VIRIDANA 
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST

PEREZ MIGUEL, FRANCISCO 
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

QUARLES, JERRELL LEE 
733 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERS, COREY LABRON 
7934 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

STEWART, ANTHONY LEON 
7510 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFICE)
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY 
2475 15TH AVE.

APT. 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VICENTE, ADONIAS RUBEN 
3400 LISA DRIVE APT 1 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE
LICENSE REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON 
262 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WILSON, MORGAN 
403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE FOR RES
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL FOR R

WOOD, CONNIE MARIE 
11416 ELANE DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32218 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

