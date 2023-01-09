Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BETTIS, CHARLES LEE
3814 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RAPE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD
BUTTERWORTH, JACOB REESE
5861 OLD CLARKSVILLE PIKE JOELTON, 37080
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, CHRISHAWN MYKELL
1503 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041438
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LACKHOUSE, JENNIFER HELEN
66 KAREN ELIZABETH LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCGEAGH, BRADEN WILLIAM
2213 FAWN CREEK CROSSING MT JULIET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PEREZ, VIRIDANA
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
PEREZ MIGUEL, FRANCISCO
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
QUARLES, JERRELL LEE
733 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERS, COREY LABRON
7934 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
STEWART, ANTHONY LEON
7510 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211819
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFICE)
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
TOWE, STEVEN ZACHARY
2475 15TH AVE.
APT. 202 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VICENTE, ADONIAS RUBEN
3400 LISA DRIVE APT 1 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE
LICENSE REQUIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILLIAMS, RODERICK DEON
262 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WILSON, MORGAN
403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE FOR RES
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL FOR R
WOOD, CONNIE MARIE
11416 ELANE DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32218
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
