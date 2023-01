Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 2-8:

PATTON JOSEPH ALLEN W/M 42 MISD OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION

DEBERRY JEFFERY TAD W/M 33 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

TEETERS JAMES NATHAN W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER ALFORD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

BECK JOHN EDWARD W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

DEAN MINDY ANNE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON TABITHA MICHELLE W/M 25 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI- DRUGS, SPEEDING, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

LOISEAU MICHELLE MARIE W/F 60 FELONY OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY TAKING, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DRUGS NOT KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BELL GLENN VANCE W/M 41 -- OFFICER AVANS COURT ORDER

MINCY JASON OTT W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH STEVEN ALLEN W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

SWAFFORD COURTNEY ANETT W/F 30 -- OFFICER COKER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MARSH JOHNNY LAMAR B/M 32 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA, PROBATION VIOLATION

MILLIANS HALIE NICOLE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER YOUNG SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

GOODWIN THOMAS CRAIG W/M 35 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DUI

WEST TRAVIS LEE W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER MOSS CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

VAUGHN ARAH JANE W/F 46 MISD OFFICER CARTER FTA – ROSSVILLE WARRANT

PENLAND JAMES CODY W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY POSS OF SCH III

BRANNON CHADWICK KEITH W/M 40 FEONY HOLDER PROBATION VIOLATION

JACKSON DESMOND MARKEITH B/M 50 FELONY OFFICER BARRETT POSS OF METH

SIMS RICKY WAYNE W/M 44 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON FTA X2

JACKSON NICHOLAS BRYAN B/M 31 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON POSS OF FENTANYL SCH II

CHAMBERS STEPHANIE EARLENE W/F 48 FELONY OFFICER DOYLE PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA X2

SHOLTZ GREGORY SCOTT W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

GOINS JIMMIE ALEXANDER W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

FIELDING JERRY BRYAN W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER COKER TERRORISTIC THREATS

FLOOD JULIE BYNN W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER ANDERSON PROBATION VIOLATION

FLOWLER MARK DEWAYNE W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BLAYLOCK MEGAN LASHAE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

FORD PAMELA KAY W/F 30 MISD OFFICER BREWER FTA

JONES KEANDRE OLAIN B/M 22 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR SUSPENDED LICENSE

WILSON BENJAMIN THOMAS W/M 32 MISD OFFICER MULLIS SHOPLIFTING, GIVING FALSE NAME/INFO TO L.E.O.

KINSEY BRENNAN LEE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI

CARROLL SHELLY MARIE W/F 55 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FTML, HOLD FOR CATOOSA COUNTY

WRIGHT AMBER NICOLE W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER HEAD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

FRASHIER DESTINY ANN W/F 24 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

SHARBER CHRISTOPHER STEVEN W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

SPRAYBERRY RICKEY ALLEN W/M 51 MISD OFFICER BROOME ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FRASHIER LINDSEY ANNETTE W/F 43 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

MYERS JUSTIN EUGENE W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS OF METH, CROSSING GUARD LINE W/DRUGS, LOITERING & PROWLING, OBSTRUCTION

WILSON BENJAMIN THOMAS W/M 33 MISD OFFICER HOUSER LOITERING & PROWLING

WALSTON JAMES LAWERANCE W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BONNER THOMAS EUGENE W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

SCRUDGINS KAYLA MARIE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSS. OF SCHEDULE II SUBSTANCE x2, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HARRELSON DANITA CARRELL W/F 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BIRD BRIAN ANDREW W/M 36 FELONY DTF- ELLENBURG POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II SUBSTANCE

WARD TIFFANY IRENE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE

HOOPER JARROD HEATH W/M 46 MISD OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION (M)

ELLIS JONATHAN LEE W/M 54 MISD OFFICER SMALL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PEREZ ELVIS MANUEL B/M 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DUI- DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HOLDER ISAIAH VILLELA W/M 28 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO TAG

STRONG ETHAN DAKOTA W/M 21 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY BATTERY- FVA

NARRAMORE ZACHAERY LOGAN W/M 19 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

LONG TONY MAURICE W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON TERRORISTIC THREATS, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, BATTERY- FVA, SIMP

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 -- SELF WEEKENDER

VANCE III DAILE GEORGE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER HUNT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

ANDERSON ISAAC ANDREW W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER GUTHRIE DUI- DRUGS, TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA, NO LICENSE ON PERSON

COFFMAN JOSEPH LEE W/M 30 -- SELF WEEKENDER

SEALE AMY LASHA W/F 43 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HENEGAR SEAN EDWARD W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM DUI-DRUGS, POSS. OF METH, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS

AMOS CHRISTOPHER DALE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER SMALL TERRORISTIC THREATS (F), SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

RICHARDSON CHRISTY LYNN W/F 50 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TARVER DEANGELO DEWAYNE B/M 30 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE STOP SIGN, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER

LYNCH DONALD MATTHEW W/M 37 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FTA X2

SHELTON CHRISTIAN MICHAEL W/M 25 MISD OFFICER FOUTS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GOMEZ GABRIEL DIEGO H/M 41 MISD OFFICER THOMAS DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER, NO HEADLIGHTS