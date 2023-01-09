Person Arrested On Drug Charges After Fleeing Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a failure to appear warrant from a driving on a suspended license charge.

A single vehicle crash report was taken from the Apison Crossing plaza.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot to check on an individual who was walking around the lot while talking to themself. No one was located.

Police responded to a reported vehicle burglary in progress at the Springhill Suites. It turned out to be an individual changing a tire on their car.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9600 block of Apison Pike after the vehicles had sideswiped each other.

Police were dispatched to a disorder between family members in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail, in the city’s East District.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9800 block of Robinson Farm Road.

A night shift officer got out with an occupied parked vehicle in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The driver advised that they were just getting out of their house for a little bit. Everything checked out ok.

A tractor trailer backed into a parked car on the lot of the Dollar General store.

An officer got out with an occupied vehicle behind the closed businesses in the Brookside Plaza. The occupants were employees from one of the businesses talking after getting off work.

An officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked in the 9400 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive and found the occupant to be a security guard for one of the businesses in the Ooltewah Industrial Park.

While conducting routine business checks a Collegedale officer found an unlocked door at one of our South District schools. The building was checked and everything checked out ok.

While conducting routine neighborhood checks a night shift officer located a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Timberland Terrace, on the campus of Southern Adventist University, that had been left open and unsecured. The officer passed the information to the university’s campus safety department but they couldn’t locate the owner.

A resident from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported that their vehicle had been broken into a week prior while parked in their lot and several checks had been stolen.

Officers made contact with two individuals in the parking lot of the Collegedale Walmart. One was arrested for possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and tampering with evidence. The other was arrested for DUI.

Police were called back to the Walmart for a shoplifter. The individual was arrested for theft and was also found to have illegal narcotics in their possession. They were additionally charged for that offense and for driving to the store on a revoked license.

Springhill Suites hotel staff turned over a magazine for a Sig Sauer pistol that had been left inside a vacated hotel room.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga Police by responding to a sideswipe vehicle crash in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. Chattanooga did not respond since there were no injuries and took the report over the phone.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and for having the wrong license plate on their vehicle.

Multiple residents called in stating that there was a crowd of intoxicated people being loud at the Summit at the Hawthorne apartment complex. The callers advised that the people in the crowd were yelling that they were going to shoot things. Upon the officers’ arrival the people drove away but were quickly located. They were not intoxicated or in violation of any criminal laws and agreed to quiet things down for the night.

Police responded again to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex in reference to people “bouncing off the walls”. It was found to be children playing in the next door apartment. Everyone agreed to quiet down.

An occupied vehicle was parked in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road with their lights off. The driver stated that they had just pulled over to talk on their phone. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in a passenger being charged with possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A citizen turned over a lost Tennessee driver’s license that had been found at the laundromat in the Crossroads Plaza.

A night shift officer got out with a vehicle parked at the Collegedale Commons after hours. The pair of occupants advised that they were only talking and left the area.

Police were called to check the well-being of an individual who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of their car in the 10300 block of Scenic View Drive. The driver, initially unresponsive, woke up and fled from police on foot. The individual was captured and charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. They were also charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and DUI.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI, being in possession of methamphetamines and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A night shift officer made contact with a vehicle parked at the entrance of Wolftever Creek Elementary School. The occupants advised that they were only talking. Everything checked out ok.

An officer assisted a motorist in the 9300 block of Lee Highway by providing a battery boost for their vehicle.

A traffic stop in the 8800 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI. They were also charged with violation of implied consent and possession of illegal narcotics. The passenger, who was also intoxicated, was arrested as well and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.