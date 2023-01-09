Long Couple Killed From Shallowford Road Crash To Have Joint Service On Wednesday

A joint funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Silverdale Baptist Church for a couple who died from a traffic accident two days after Christmas. Ike Lee Long, Jr., 76, was killed in the wreck. His wife, Alma Jean Long, also 76, died six days later.

Tyrell Williams, 20, is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in connection with the wreck on Shallowford Road near Noah Reid Road. His passenger, Tayvon Nelson, 23, was also killed in the wreck. Police said the speedometer on the BMW driven by Williams was stuck on 95 mph.

Ike Long was born on April 3, 1946, in Newnan, Ga., to the late Ike Lee Long, Sr. and Estella Long. He attended Hill High School in LaFayette, Ga., where he played football and graduated in 1964. While at Hill High, he met his sweetheart, Alma Jean Long. They eventually married, and they had three children. On Jan. 1, 2023, they would have celebrated 54 years of marriage.



Shortly after high school, Ike Long enlisted in the Army. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He was briefly employed by U.S. Pipe & Foundry. He spent most of his years as an employee at Combustion Engineering, retiring in 1995. In addition to working at Combustion, he was also co-owner of RiverCity Plastics along with his brother, Nathaniel.

Ike Long was a member of New Salem Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board. Deacon Long was described as a big giver who had a big heart. He was a man of integrity. He loved helping other people. He always worked hard and provided for his family. In his rare leisure time, he could be seen playing softball with his Combustion co-workers in his early years. He was affectionately known as Ike “Moon” Long because he was always hitting home runs. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Deacon Long was a proud grandfather and found so much joy in watching his grandchildren play.

Alma Jean Long was born on October 31, 1946, in Chickamauga, Ga., to the late Robert Buchanan, Jr. and Eunice Buchanan. She attended Hill High School in LaFayette, where she was Homecoming queen and graduated in 1964. While at Hill High, she met her sweetheart, Ike Lee Long, Jr.

In her early years Alma Jean Long was employed with Galaxy and Northrup King, however she spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a member of Silverdale Baptist Church where she was involved in a small group. Her family said she has always been a woman of strong faith and found joy in visiting the sick and shut in. She served on several ministries through the years including but not limited to church choir, women’s ministry, mother board, and kitchen ministry. She along with her sisters loved cooking for others. Alma’s pound cake was her specialty. She would make pound cakes all the time and enjoyed giving them away. She had a heart of gold, was known for her sweet spirit, always shared the word of God with others. Alma Jean Long loved all seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved spending time with them.

His survivors are listed as children, Marcus (Teresa) Long, Reginald (Stephanie) Long, and Felicia (Robert, III) Boseman; sister, Rachel McMath; brothers, Nathaniel (Linda) Long, Ralph (Shara) Long, Gary (Cynthia) Long, and Calvin (Row Mary) Long; grandchildren, Marcus, II and Nicholas Long, Reginald, II, Tamya, and Tamyra Long, Christopher and Kayla Boseman; great-grandchild, Reginald Long; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Her survivors are children, Marcus (Teresa) Long, Reginald (Stephanie) Long, and Felicia (Robert, III) Boseman; sisters, Georgia Smiley, Kathy (Daryl) Clark, Robert, III (Wanda) Buchanan, Phillip (Florene) Buchanan, and Danny (Sykenya) Buchanan; grandchildren, Marcus, II, and Nicholas Long, Reginald II, Tamya and Tamyra Long, Christopher and Kayla Boseman; great-grandchild, Reginald Long; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The couple will lie in state on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Silverdale Baptist Church with Pastor Andre Sharp as the eulogist. Burial is in Chattanooga National Cemetery.