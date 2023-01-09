Latest Headlines

Representative Chuck Fleischmann Discusses Thoughts On House Speaker Election On Mix 104.1

  • Monday, January 9, 2023

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss the ‘week of debate and contention’ that ultimately led to Saturday’s election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker.

According to Rep. Fleischmann, voting began at 10 p.m. Friday evening and ended in the early hours of Saturday morning. Rep. Fleischmann was among the many republicans who were confident Rep. McCarthy would win the 14th round of voting; however, he said, “there was some disagreement, and we did not get there.”

At the last minute republicans voted to move to a 15th ballot, where Rep.

McCarthy was voted in. Rep. Fleischmann said “It was not pretty, it was not always as cordial as we would like, and orderly, but we got there.”

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss the 'week of debate and contention' that ultimately led to Saturday's election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy

