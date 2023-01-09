Legal Dispute Between County Mayor, County Attorney Won't Be Solved Until At Least March 6

A legal dispute between County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor won't be solved until at least March 6.

At a brief court session on Monday morning, Chancellor Jeffery Atherton set that date for a case update, scheduling and a motions hearing.

He said he was willing to expedite the case, but he noted that some of the necessary motions have not yet been filed. Former Judge Neil Thomas, who represents attorney Taylor, said he would be filing a motion on Thursday.

County Mayor Wamp earlier sent a termination letter to the county attorney, who refused to step down. He said he has a contract running for two more years. Attorney Taylor then filed suit and the county mayor responded.

County Commission members have been clamoring for the case to be settled, citing rising legal costs and the distraction to needed county projects. Costs were put at $71,000 thus far.

County Mayor Wamp said he wants a resolution and expected it to come "sooner rather than later." He declined to withdraw his termination letter, saying an important legal question on the role of the county attorney needs to be clarified. He also has been critical of attorney Taylor. The County Commission has stood behind attorney Taylor 11-0 on several votes.

The commission last week voted to cut off pay to Wamp attorney Barret Albritton, who has gotten $24,500 of county funds thus far. He was not present at the court session, but was represented by attorney Everett Hixson.

Attorney John Konvalinka, who represents the commission, was present at the session, but said he was "a passive observer."