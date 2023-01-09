HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to 7855 Huntington Forest Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday, for the report of a disorder. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman in the garage of the residence in an argument.The woman asked the man, Charles Brown, to leave the residence. Shortly thereafter, despite commands from deputies to remain in the garage, Brown ran into the residence and locked himself inside. The woman advised deputies that there were several weapons inside the residence, and deputies created a perimeter around the property.Deputies then gave numerous orders for Brown to exit the residence. At this time, deputies discovered that the woman had an Order of Protection against Brown and that he had numerous felony warrants out of Hamilton County Criminal Court. Brown began to threaten deputies from inside the residence stating he had a rifle. Deputies on scene then requested HCSO SWAT personnel to respond to the residence.HCSO SWAT personnel responded and safely took Brown into custody. He was turned over to patrol deputies on scene for arrest. Brown was then transported to a local medical facility for medical review. While at the hospital, Brown threatened the life of a deputy.After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center where he was booked and charged with resisting arrest, violation of order of protection, retaliation against an officer. In addition to the aforementioned charges, Brown also had warrants on file for burglary (x2), auto burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility, domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault (x2), possession of a firearm by a felon, rape, child abuse, and continued sexual abuse of a child.In addition to the charges above, Charles Brown has been arrested dozens of times in Hamilton County.Due to the efforts of the initial deputies and SWAT personnel, this potentially dangerous and volatile situation was concluded without any serious injury to the suspect or law enforcement.