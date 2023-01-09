Planning Commission Goes Along With "Micro Home" Project At Eastdale

Planning Commission members on Monday went along with a "micro home" project in Eastdale despite some neighborhood concerns.

Planning officials said it was the first such "tiny home" project for Chattanooga in which multiple small homes are allowed on a single lot. Normally there is only one home per lot.

Rashad Jennings of Decatur, Ga., said he was planning 46 micro homes on 8.4 acres. His request was for an R-1 single-family home Planned Unit Development (PUD).

The location is on Garner Road at Tunnel Boulevard.

Mr. Jennings said he did a similar project in Atlanta of 29 homes and it sold out before shovels hit the ground.

He said it is a way to allow home ownership by those who cannot afford larger units and a way to address the affordable housing problem.

Mr. Jennings said the homes would be sold - not rented. He said it would be a gated development.

Officials said "a large swatch of green" would be left on a hilly portion of the property.

Neighbors expressed concern that the development might "turn into a housing project" and bring increased crime.

Two residents said the driveway to their homes goes through the center of the proposed project. The developer said he would work to find another route to their homes.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said it was "a form of development that we need in Chattanooga."