Latest Headlines

Planning Commission Goes Along With "Micro Home" Project At Eastdale

  • Monday, January 9, 2023

Planning Commission members on Monday went along with a "micro home" project in Eastdale despite some neighborhood concerns.

Planning officials said it was the first such "tiny home" project for Chattanooga in which multiple small homes are allowed on a single lot. Normally there is only one home per lot.

Rashad Jennings of Decatur, Ga., said he was planning 46 micro homes on 8.4 acres. His request was for an R-1 single-family home Planned Unit Development (PUD).

The location is on Garner Road at Tunnel Boulevard.

Mr. Jennings said he did a similar project in Atlanta of 29 homes and it sold out before shovels hit the ground.

He said it is a way to allow home ownership by those who cannot afford larger units and a way to address the affordable housing problem.

Mr. Jennings said the homes would be sold - not rented. He said it would be a gated development.

Officials said "a large swatch of green" would be left on a hilly portion of the property.

Neighbors expressed concern that the development might "turn into a housing project" and bring increased crime.

Two residents said the driveway to their homes goes through the center of the proposed project. The developer said he would work to find another route to their homes.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said it was "a form of development that we need in Chattanooga."

Latest Headlines
Robert Akins Retiring From Coaching; To Leave Ringgold High To Become Head Of School At Fayette Academy
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/9/2023
Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore
Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2023
UTC's Stephens Earns Another Player Of The Week Honor
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2023
Planning Commission Goes Along With "Micro Home" Project At Eastdale
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2023
HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges
HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 1/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2023
Breaking News
Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore
Boat Catches Fire And Boater Swims To Shore
  • 1/9/2023

Chattanooga firefighters extinguished a small boat fire Monday afternoon. At 1:47 p.m., Red Shift companies responded to Raider Lane and found a boat on fire in the water. The occupant had ... more

Planning Commission Goes Along With "Micro Home" Project At Eastdale
  • 1/9/2023

Planning Commission members on Monday went along with a "micro home" project in Eastdale despite some neighborhood concerns. Planning officials said it was the first such "tiny home" project ... more

HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges
HCSO SWAT Responds To Barricaded Suspect On Huntington Forest Drive; Man Facing Multiple Charges
  • 1/9/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to 7855 Huntington Forest Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday, for the report of a disorder. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and woman ... more

Breaking News
Woman Says She Was Knocked Unconscious While Riding "Defective" Electric Bicycle From Bike Chattanooga
  • 1/9/2023
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Discusses Thoughts On House Speaker Election On Mix 104.1
  • 1/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2023
Long Couple Killed From Shallowford Road Crash To Have Joint Service On Wednesday
Long Couple Killed From Shallowford Road Crash To Have Joint Service On Wednesday
  • 1/9/2023
Person Arrested On Drug Charges After Fleeing Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/9/2023
Opinion
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Progressives Live In A World Of Alternate Reality - And Response
  • 1/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Start
  • 1/9/2023
Lady Vols Sink Commodores, 84-71
Lady Vols Sink Commodores, 84-71
  • 1/8/2023
Stephens Leads UTC Past Tough VMI, 85-78
  • 1/7/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC's Stephens Earns Another Player Of The Week Honor
  • 1/9/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Billy Aiken Works Tirelessly For His Community
Life With Ferris: Billy Aiken Works Tirelessly For His Community
  • 1/9/2023
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 1/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Lookout Mountain Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Lookout Mountain Dilemma?
  • 1/9/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/9/2023
Signal Mountain Community Guild Plans New Resident Directory
  • 1/8/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Kenari Quartet
  • 1/6/2023
ETSU Chorale Has Concert Jan. 13
  • 1/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
Best Of Grizzard - Pet Peeves
  • 1/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/5/2023
Jfest 2023 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 20 With Crowder And More
  • 1/5/2023
Opinion
Speed Breakers Needed On Georgia Avenue
  • 1/9/2023
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
Roy Exum: He Prayed On Live TV
  • 1/7/2023
Questions For Rep. Fleischmann - And Response (2)
  • 1/6/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
Unum Appoints Valoria Armstrong Chief Global Inclusion And Diversity Officer
  • 1/9/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/9/2023
Daily Thread Opens At Northgate Mall
Daily Thread Opens At Northgate Mall
  • 1/6/2023
Real Estate
Planning Panel Allows 5-Story Building As Part Of Planned Southside Gardens
  • 1/9/2023
Hamilton County Top 10 Real Estate Transactions For 2022
  • 1/7/2023
Hoar Construction Increases National Reach With Larger Presence In Chattanooga
  • 1/5/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
UTC's Urban Vision Initiative Moves Past Boot Camp, Closer To Goal Of Empowering Successful Entrepreneurs
  • 1/9/2023
UTC And Chattanooga State Community College Sign Applied Leadership Articulation Agreement
UTC And Chattanooga State Community College Sign Applied Leadership Articulation Agreement
  • 1/6/2023
Lee University Named A 2022-23 College Of Distinction
Lee University Named A 2022-23 College Of Distinction
  • 1/6/2023
Living Well
GNTC Graduate Beats Breast Cancer, Becomes Mammography Tech
GNTC Graduate Beats Breast Cancer, Becomes Mammography Tech
  • 1/9/2023
The Rec Project Seeks Volunteers For Meal Train Providing Food For Area Kids
  • 1/9/2023
Erlanger East Hospital In December Set Record For Births
Erlanger East Hospital In December Set Record For Births
  • 1/9/2023
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Full Moon
  • 1/7/2023
2023 Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 14-15
  • 1/6/2023
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
Bob Tamasy: Prayer Not Only For Crisis Management
  • 1/9/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
James Thomas Cooke
James Thomas Cooke
  • 1/9/2023
Billy Howard Taylor
Billy Howard Taylor
  • 1/9/2023
Dorothy Weaver Cupp
Dorothy Weaver Cupp
  • 1/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Cagle, Kenneth "Pete" G. (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/9/2023
Wilson, Claudia (Old Fort)
Wilson, Claudia (Old Fort)
  • 1/8/2023
Carroll, Deborah "Debbie" Lynn (Summerville)
  • 1/8/2023