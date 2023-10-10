Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs Retiring From Chattanooga Police Department

Latest Headlines

Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs will retire from the Chattanooga Police Department this month.  

Officials said, "Executive Chief Scruggs is a dedicated and accomplished leader who has served our department with unwavering commitment for the past 29 years.  He has been an integral part of our organization and has made significant contributions to our success.  He started his career with the Chattanooga Police Department as a patrol officer in our Public Housing Unit in 1994 and finally culminated with his service as the Executive Chief of Neighborhood Policing and Community Services."

“It has been the privilege & honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the men and women of this agency for the last 29 years,” said Executive Chief Scruggs.  “Believe it or not folks, I have loved every day of it.  Even the hard days.”

“As Chief Scruggs embarks on a well-deserved retirement, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for his decades of service and leadership.  His extensive experience, exceptional work ethic, and mentorship have been invaluable assets to our team,” Chief Celeste Murphy said.
 “Warmest wishes to him and his family as he starts a new phase in life.  He has truly left this department in a better place for future leaders to follow.”


