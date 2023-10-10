Man Arrested After Invading Home, Fleeing Police And Wrecking His Car

James Grant Jones was arrested after he flipped his car fleeing police, following an attempted burglary on Monday evening.Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel received a call about a burglary in progress in the 9800 Block of Hamby Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. Deputies were advised that the suspect, Jones, had forced his way into the home and had later fled the scene in a black Mercedes.HCSO patrol deputies soon located the vehicle on Sequoyah Road and initiated a traffic stop.The driver, Jones, continued to flee, and deputies began to pursue, but lost the vehicle. The vehicle was soon located again on Harrison Lane and another stop was attempted. Jones tried to evade the deputies, but lost control of the vehicle, going into a ditch, striking a tree and landing upside down in the adjacent parking lot.Jones was removed from the vehicle and was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated for any potential injuries and later released.He will be charged with multiple accounts of aggravated assault, felony evading, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.