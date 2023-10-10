WDEF Officials Concerned That Tall Buildings Near New Stadium Will Block Signal

WDEF-TV officials said they are concerned that 12-story buildings planned at the site of a new Southside Stadium would block the station's signal.

Phil Cox and Dan Howard expressed their concerns at a meeting of the Planning Commission, where a new Chestnut CX mixed use zone was recommended for approval for the project at the former U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry site. The City Council has the final say-so.

Mr. Cox said for 65 years the station has operated from studios on South Broad Street connected to a tower at Signal Mountain 8.3 miles away.

He said based on preliminary plans he has been shown that one of the planned 12-story buildings would block the signal, causing a blackout to many viewers. He said the station serves 15 counties in four states.

Mr. Cox said the state has "federally mandated public service obligations."

He said station officials have been meeting with the project development team to try to work out a solution.

Mr. Howard said the bottom of the signal at one point is 112 feet, at another point is 130 feet and at a third point is 145 feet.

Plans call for buildings as tall as 185 feet high at the site.

A section of the property west of I-24 close to the Tennessee River was recommended for approval for nine-story buildings.