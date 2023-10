Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COKER, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/10/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) CROCKETT- MOBLEY, JERMAINE QUENTRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 CRUMSEY, JEREMIAH KODE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC SIMPLE ASSAULT DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOX, BAHJA LANEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HAWKINS, CECELIA JANNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA IXCOT, JOSE RACANCOJ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/09/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JORDAN, KAMIEKA JANAYE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE

Age at Arrest: 84

Date of Birth: 10/21/1938

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MINGO, CURRY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERKINS, SHANNON N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PETTY, KEON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PITTMAN, KASEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHIL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE SEARCY, WILLIAM HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/10/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) VAUGHN, ERIC

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) WALKER, RICHARD SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WATTS, MADYSEN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, CORY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/01/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF